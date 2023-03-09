Open in App
Pine Knoll Shores, NC
See more from this location?
carolinacoastonline.com

Pine Knoll Shores board OKs contract for private company management of major beach access lots

By BRAD RICH NEWS-TIMES,

3 days ago
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday night to enter into a one-year contract with a private company for management of...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Public comment, event road closures, land rezoning among items on New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting agenda – March 14
New Bern, NC2 days ago
Heath steps down from Newport Council; Nevel hired as new planning director
Newport, NC2 days ago
Lucky person in Carteret County wins $1.1 million jackpot, largest in Fast Play history
Smyrna, NC1 day ago
A festival held in Eastern Carolina town back after three-year hiatus
Emerald Isle, NC1 day ago
Photos: Bear Town Exchange Vendor and Flea Market
New Bern, NC2 days ago
Daryl Deibert, 72; incomplete
Newport, NC2 days ago
NC winner takes home $1M jackpot
Smyrna, NC1 day ago
Area Death Notices - March 7, 8 & 9
Morehead City, NC3 days ago
WHO AM I? Havelock looking for driver who took out light pole
Havelock, NC3 days ago
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: They only make coffee, not queer people
Beaufort, NC22 hours ago
Havelock man charged with larceny, storage unit break-in
Havelock, NC3 days ago
Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old boy in Craven County
New Bern, NC2 days ago
Opening March 13, Jacksonville Metro Diner Brings Authentic, Craveable Comfort Food to Community
Jacksonville, NC3 days ago
Police looking for person of interest in theft of vehicle
Jacksonville, NC4 days ago
Storage unit larceny suspect arrested in Havelock
Havelock, NC3 days ago
Cougar netters stun Mariners 9-0 as both teams look for good seasons with new players
Newport, NC1 day ago
Police find stolen guns, arrest two in Kinston
Kinston, NC2 days ago
KPD detectives seize firearm and over 400 grams of cocaine in drug bust
Kinston, NC3 days ago
West girls dominate track and field meet over White Oak, Dixon; Patriot boys finish second
Morehead City, NC1 day ago
Kinston police announce capture of fugitive, drug arrest
Kinston, NC3 days ago
Vehicle pursuit in Kinston leads to arrest of two men
Kinston, NC4 days ago
Trio busted after Craven County drug raid
New Bern, NC9 days ago
Kinston man facing 16 charges after drug bust
Kinston, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy