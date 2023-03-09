Brendan Fraser and Girlfriend Jeanne Moore’s Relationship Timeline: Red Carpet Debut and Beyond

A low-key love story! Brendan Fraser and girlfriend Jeanne Moore have kept their romance relatively out of the spotlight.

The twosome made their first public appearance as a couple at the Venice Film Festival in September 2022, where Fraser and members of The Whale cast received a six-minute standing ovation after a screening of the Darren Aronofsky drama.

While it's unclear when the Oscar nominee and Moore began dating, the makeup artist penned a thoughtful Instagram tribute to Fraser's son Holden in August 2022. "Happy Happy Birthday Holden!!!" she gushed in the caption of her slideshow. "You are such an incredible, Sweet, Kind, Funny and Talented Young Man! It is an honor to know you and to be a part of your life!! Happy 18th Birthday!!! Love you!!!❤️❤️🎂🎉🎊."

The Mummy actor welcomed Holden with ex-wife Afton Smith in 2004. The former couple also share sons Griffin, born in 2002, and Leland, born in 2006.

Fraser and the Fried Green Tomatoes actress tied the knot in 1998 after reportedly meeting at a barbecue hosted by Winona Ryder five years prior. The pair announced their separation in December 2007 and reached a divorce settlement in February 2009.

When The Whale premiered in November 2022, Holden and Leland accompanied their father to the New York City bash — as did Moore. The George of the Jungle actor kept it classic in a dark pinstriped suit and white collared shirt, accessorizing with a pair of glasses.

Moore, for her part, dazzled in a sparkly blue gown. She held tight to Fraser's arm as they posed side by side. The former marketing director wore her blonde locks in a high bun and wore dangly silver earrings.

The Journey to the Center of the Earth actor and Moore have kept their budding romance under the radar, but she was his fiercest supporter as he made his triumphant Hollywood return in 2022. (Fraser previously told GQ in 2018 that he felt "miserable" and "reclusive" after allegedly being groped by former HFPA president Philip Berk in 2003. Berk denied the accusations at the time.)

Moore joined her man at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards , celebrating with pride as he won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his work in The Whale. The couple rocked matching black ensembles on the February 2023 red carpet.

"I treasure this, but never more than when I treasured what I used to keep in my wallet, which was my SAG card that I earned in 1991. It made me feel like I belonged. ... And if you told that guy back then that I'd be standing right here right now, I would not have believed you," Fraser gushed while accepting his trophy, reminding hopeful performers to "have courage" in their careers.

The Encino Man star concluded by thanking his children and loved ones, adding, "I wouldn't be able to do any of this [without you]. Thank you so very much."

