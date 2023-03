newsfromthestates.com

DeSantis makes a case to let unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic play in Miami By Mitch Perry, 4 days ago

By Mitch Perry, 4 days ago

Djokovic kissing Wimbledon trophy after winning the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. Author, Peter Menzel. Wikimedia Commons. Tennis star Novak Djokovic is unable to participate in the ...