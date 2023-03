basketballinsiders.com

Jayson Tatum records 36th 30-point game, one shy of tying Larry Bird By Updated 41 mins ago on, 3 days ago

Jayson Tatum logged his 36th 30-point game of the season in Wednesday night’s 115-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the fourth-most in a season ...