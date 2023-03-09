Open in App
Fort Lauderdale, FL
See more from this location?
Miami New Times

Luxe Land: Posh Lauderdale Units Planned Near Site of Nixed Affordable Housing

By Naomi Feinstein,

3 days ago
In January 2020, Fort Lauderdale's Board of Adjustment struck down a 15-story affordable-housing development that would have provided small units downtown for financially strapped residents,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
LeFrak And Turnberry Break Ground On 30-Story Residential Tower At SoLé Mia In North Miami
North Miami, FL1 day ago
Two Roads Development Files Plans For Biscayne 21 Complex With Three 649-Foot-Tall Towers In Edgewater, Miami
Miami, FL2 days ago
City of Miami Grants Million-Dollar Contribution to Nonprofit After Extended Holdout
Miami, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Home Sales Begin at Sunset Trails, New Townhomes in Coral Springs
Coral Springs, FL14 hours ago
HEALTH INSPECTOR: Popular Delray Beach Eatery Cited
Delray Beach, FL14 hours ago
Former Georgia attorney general candidate appeals to West Palm Beach over new green-energy home
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
54-Story Downtown 6th Gets Unanimous Approval From Miami’s Urban Development Review Board
Miami, FL3 days ago
City of Delray Beach proposes multi-million dollar bonds for public safety and park improvements
Delray Beach, FL2 days ago
Brightline to Orlando: 130-mph speed tests, opening date, ticket prices and safety updates
Orlando, FL2 days ago
First Baptist Fort Lauderdale pastor resigns, search begins
Fort Lauderdale, FL4 hours ago
Parkland Seeks Residential Developers for New Project on Former Heron Bay Golf Course
Parkland, FL3 days ago
Brightline nears completion of Miami to Orlando route. 14 things to know before you book
Miami, FL2 days ago
West Palm Beach woman calls Contact 5 about apartment covered in roaches
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
Pig Beach Palm Beach Wants Diners To Roll Up Their Sleeves & Dig In
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
Philanthropists Matthew and Hilary Rosenthal Commit Leadership Gift to Keeping the Promise Campaign
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Luxury Home Sales Plunge 45%, With Miami and the Hamptons Hit Hardest
Miami, FL2 days ago
Inside a $22.5 million condo in Miami with over 70,000 sq ft of insane amenities
Miami, FL3 days ago
River Oaks Neighborhood Stormwater Improvements Project Update
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Rush Limbaugh's Palm Beach Home Sells For Record $155-Million
Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
Fort Lauderdale's pride flag mural vandalized, police continue search for suspects
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Berry Fresh Cafe Expanding to Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens, FL3 days ago
KINGS POINT CRAZY! Another Resident Arrested, Now Six In 2023
Delray Beach, FL1 day ago
WATCH | Surveillance video shows driver burning tire marks on Fort Lauderdale pride flag street painting
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
New Mediterranean Restaurant to Open in Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL3 days ago
Raising Cane’s Gears Up for South Florida Expansion
Boynton Beach, FL4 days ago
"What Are You Buying Art For?" Fredric Snitzer Reflects on 45 Years of Art in Miami
Miami, FL2 days ago
Cucina Moderna Looks to Be Opening in Miramar
Miramar, FL2 days ago
Miami City Attorney Victoria Mendez discusses lawsuit alleging real estate fraud
Miami, FL2 days ago
Miami commissioner Sabina Covo fails to recite Pledge of Allegiance at meeting
Miami, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy