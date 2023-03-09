Bunker Hill
Change location
See more from this location?
Bunker Hill, IN
orthospinenews.com
Testing at SpectronRx’s New Bunker Hill, Indiana, Medical Isotope Production Facility Produces Actinium-225
By Josh Sandberg,3 days ago
By Josh Sandberg,3 days ago
Indiana-based radiopharmaceutical developer and manufacturer completes construction of new facility, installs two cyclotrons and produces low amounts of Ac-225. March 9, 2023 /OrthoSpineNews/ – SpectronRx,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0