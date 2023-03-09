Open in App
Bunker Hill, IN
See more from this location?
orthospinenews.com

Testing at SpectronRx’s New Bunker Hill, Indiana, Medical Isotope Production Facility Produces Actinium-225

By Josh Sandberg,

3 days ago
Indiana-based radiopharmaceutical developer and manufacturer completes construction of new facility, installs two cyclotrons and produces low amounts of Ac-225. March 9, 2023 /OrthoSpineNews/ – SpectronRx,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Larry Hughes recalls when a women let Michael Jordan hold her 12-month old baby with a lit cigar - 'She forced her kid into MJ’s hands'
Washington, DC11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy