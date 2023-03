techxplore.com

Researchers develop a novel thermoelectric generator inspired by zebra skin By GIST (Gwangju Institute of ScienceTechnology), 3 days ago

Thermoelectric generators (TEG) are devices that can convert temperature gradients to electricity. Such devices are extremely useful for generating electricity for remote sensors that cannot ...