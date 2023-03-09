Open in App
Lipan, TX
See more from this location?
CBS DFW

Lipan could be first Texas HS in 16 years to win girls & boys state basketball titles in same season

By Keith Russell,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eubpl_0lD87als00

Lipan could be first Texas school to win UIL girls and boys basketball titles in same season 03:30

LIPAN, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) — It's not often that a school wins the Girls 2A Basketball State Tournament.

But it's even less likely to have the boys team at the same school, during the same season, be two wins away from doing the same thing.

This is the case at Lipan High School, which is just an hour southwest of Fort Worth.

"Just to see them at the end have their hard work pay off has been phenomenal," Amber Branson, the girls head coach, said.

She and boys head coach Brent Gaylor say Lipan is a very special place. It's their home and their community is family.

Family is the key word. Branson's starting point guard is her daughter, Taylor. Another key player on her team? Gaylor's daughter, Hanna.

And now that his daughter is a state champ, it's his turn as he takes the boys to San Antonio this weekend.

"I told her. I've been telling you for six-to-seven years that I hope one day you put me in a very awkward situation, and here we are...It got pretty emotional that night between a father and daughter," Gaylor said.

Emotional and even more unbelievable when you consider that coach Branson also has a son, Tate, who plays for the boys team.

"Our kids are very competitive and it doesn't matter whether it's basketball or playing a card game...they wanna do as well as we did," Branson said.

It's been 16 years since a Texas school has won a UIL title in both girls and boys basketball in the same season.

"We have a very small town," Branson said. "[We have] a lot of support and I think it means a lot to all of us."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
5 North Texas high schools win boys basketball state titles
Dallas, TX7 hours ago
Garrett Smith powers Lipan past LaPoynor during final seconds of 2A Texas (UIL) Boys Basketball State Championship
Lipan, TX1 day ago
Texas (UIL) high school basketball state championship preview: Class 2A team-by-team breakdowns
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This North Texas school is looking to add a boys basketball title to the girls team's championship
Lipan, TX2 days ago
Hitchcock rallies to beat Childress in 3A Texas (UIL) boys basketball state championship (photos)
Hitchcock, TX1 day ago
Texas high school basketball championships 2023: How to watch, stream UIL boys finals live
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Texas high school basketball star chooses Yale over some of the biggest programs in the US to honor his late father
Highlands, TX2 days ago
Raegan Pebley Expresses ‘Gratitude’ For Time at TCU
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Did you win? $750,000 jackpot-winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Texas governor Greg Abbott talks trash to Alabama quarterback
Austin, TX2 days ago
Central Texas singer earns 4-chair turn on ‘The Voice’
Hutto, TX3 days ago
Zoo Names Baby Elephant After Texas Legend
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
The first Best Picture Oscar movie was filmed in this Texas city
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.10.23
Killeen, TX2 days ago
We Asked, You Answered – What Is The Stinkiest Town In East Texas?
Tyler, TX2 days ago
MAP: Best places to take bluebonnet, wildflower photos
Austin, TX16 hours ago
The Gun and Knife Show Returns to the Big Country March 18 and 19
Abilene, TX2 days ago
Spring Break is almost here! Fun things to do across North Texas
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Holy Cow, You Won’t Believe Who Owns The Biggest Piece Of Texas
Kingsville, TX3 days ago
STUDY: This is the salary needed to live comfortably in Dallas-Fort Worth & other large metros in Texas
Dallas, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy