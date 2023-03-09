Genshin Impact Bennett build: Best weapons, artifacts, and materials

If you want to make Bennett’s bad luck a thing of the past then you’ll need to put a good build together. Despite being one of the oldest characters in Genshin, his Support is still among the best in the game, with strong heals, damage buffs, and Pyro application to set up reactions in his arsenal.

His Elemental Skill is a powerful Pyro attack, with an Elemental Burst that hits hard and creates an Inspiration Field that gives HP regen and attack boosts to those in the circle. It’s a great set, and it’s worth taking the time to set him up properly, so we’ll help you do just that with our best Genshin Impact Bennet build.

Best Bennett weapons – Genshin Impact

HP and Attack are the stats you need to focus on with Bennett, as that’ll get the most out of his Elemental Burst and Skill. That said, don’t neglect Energy Recharge either, as the more often he can use Elemental Burst, the more your party will get regeneration and attack buffs, so we’ve picked items that do those jobs.

Here are the best weapons for Bennett in Genshin Impact:

Aquila Favonia (5-star sword)

Skyward Blade (5-star word)

Sacrificial Sword (4-star sword)

Favonius Sword (4-star word)

Best Bennett artifacts – Genshin Impact

Like many other support characters, Noblesse Oblige is an obvious choice for an artifact for Bennett. It will boost Elemental Burst damage with two pieces, but even better than that, you’ll give an attack boost to all allies using their Elemental Burst for 12 seconds with four pieces.

You’ll want the following stat distribution on Bennett’s artifacts:

Flower: HP (main stat), Energy Recharge, HP %, Attack %, Elemental Mastery (secondary stats)

Plume: Attack (main stat), Energy Recharge, HP %, Attack %, Elemental Mastery (secondary stats)

Sands: Energy Recharge (main stat), HP %, Attack %, Elemental Mastery, HP (secondary stats)

Goblet: HP % (main stat), Energy Recharge, Attack %, Elemental Mastery, HP (secondary stats)

Circlet: Healing Bonus % (main stat), HP %, Attack %, Elemental Mastery, HP (secondary stats)

Best Bennett teams – Genshin Impact

We’ve got a few good compositions that work with Bennett. He tends to play best with Main DPS characters, here are some ideas you can try out:

Ganyu (Main DPS), Xiangling (Sub DPS), Bennett (Support), Zhongli (Support)

A Melt composition with Ganyu as the Main DPS, where Xiangling and Bennett provide Pyro effects for Ganyu’s Cryo skills to react with. Bennett’s Elemental Burst heals and buffs Ganyu, while Zhongli contributes additional Attack buffs as well as shields.

Raiden Shogun (Main DPS), Xiangling (Sub DPS), Xingqiu (Sub DPS), Bennett (Support)

The iconic Raiden International Team also features the duo of Xiangling and Bennett, who deliver lots of off-field Pyro effects, which help Raiden and Xingqiu to trigger reactions. This composition basically negates Bennett’s high energy costs thanks to Raiden’s immense power as a battery.

Kamisato Ayato (Main DPS), Xiangling (Sub DPS), Kazuha (Support), Bennett (Support)

Vaporize teams can make great use of Bennett as well, and as before you should pair him up with Xiangling to provide Pyro Resonance as well as constant off-field Pyro effects. Kazuha is added here to shred the enemies’ elemental resistances.

Bennett ascension materials – Genshin Impact

Once you’ve pulled Bennett, you can quickly raise his level to 90 with the following ascension materials:

Agnidus Agate Sliver x1

Agnidus Agate Fragment x9

Agnidus Agate Chunk x9

Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6

Treasure Hoarder Insignia x18

Silver Raven Insignia x30

Golden Raven Insignia x36

Windwheel Aster x168

Everflame Seed x46

Mora x2,092,530

The main thing you’ll have to go out of your way to find here Windwheel Aster, which is a flower that you can find in Mondstadt. The best place to look is Stormterror’s Lair.

Here’s what you need to upgrade all of Bennett’s talents to their maximum level:

Treasure Hoarder Insignia x18

Silver Raven Insignia x66

Golden Raven Insignia x93

Teachings of Resistance x9

Guide to Resistance x63

Philosophies of Resistance x114

Dvalin’s Plume x18

Crown of Insight x3

Mora x4,957,500

Written by Marco Wutz and Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.