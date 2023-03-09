Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Genshin Impact Bennett build: Best weapons, artifacts, and materials

By Ryan Woodrow,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTnTi_0lD855cI00

If you want to make Bennett’s bad luck a thing of the past then you’ll need to put a good build together. Despite being one of the oldest characters in Genshin, his Support is still among the best in the game, with strong heals, damage buffs, and Pyro application to set up reactions in his arsenal.

His Elemental Skill is a powerful Pyro attack, with an Elemental Burst that hits hard and creates an Inspiration Field that gives HP regen and attack boosts to those in the circle. It’s a great set, and it’s worth taking the time to set him up properly, so we’ll help you do just that with our best Genshin Impact Bennet build.

Best Bennett weapons – Genshin Impact

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHola_0lD855cI00

HP and Attack are the stats you need to focus on with Bennett, as that’ll get the most out of his Elemental Burst and Skill. That said, don’t neglect Energy Recharge either, as the more often he can use Elemental Burst, the more your party will get regeneration and attack buffs, so we’ve picked items that do those jobs.

Here are the best weapons for Bennett in Genshin Impact:

  • Aquila Favonia (5-star sword)
  • Skyward Blade (5-star word)
  • Sacrificial Sword (4-star sword)
  • Favonius Sword (4-star word)

Best Bennett artifacts – Genshin Impact

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VKfWs_0lD855cI00

Like many other support characters, Noblesse Oblige is an obvious choice for an artifact for Bennett. It will boost Elemental Burst damage with two pieces, but even better than that, you’ll give an attack boost to all allies using their Elemental Burst for 12 seconds with four pieces.

You’ll want the following stat distribution on Bennett’s artifacts:

  • Flower: HP (main stat), Energy Recharge, HP %, Attack %, Elemental Mastery (secondary stats)
  • Plume: Attack (main stat), Energy Recharge, HP %, Attack %, Elemental Mastery (secondary stats)
  • Sands: Energy Recharge (main stat), HP %, Attack %, Elemental Mastery, HP (secondary stats)
  • Goblet: HP % (main stat), Energy Recharge, Attack %, Elemental Mastery, HP (secondary stats)
  • Circlet: Healing Bonus % (main stat), HP %, Attack %, Elemental Mastery, HP (secondary stats)

Best Bennett teams – Genshin Impact

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ra8Ik_0lD855cI00

We’ve got a few good compositions that work with Bennett. He tends to play best with Main DPS characters, here are some ideas you can try out:

  • Ganyu (Main DPS), Xiangling (Sub DPS), Bennett (Support), Zhongli (Support)

A Melt composition with Ganyu as the Main DPS, where Xiangling and Bennett provide Pyro effects for Ganyu’s Cryo skills to react with. Bennett’s Elemental Burst heals and buffs Ganyu, while Zhongli contributes additional Attack buffs as well as shields.

  • Raiden Shogun (Main DPS), Xiangling (Sub DPS), Xingqiu (Sub DPS), Bennett (Support)

The iconic Raiden International Team also features the duo of Xiangling and Bennett, who deliver lots of off-field Pyro effects, which help Raiden and Xingqiu to trigger reactions. This composition basically negates Bennett’s high energy costs thanks to Raiden’s immense power as a battery.

  • Kamisato Ayato (Main DPS), Xiangling (Sub DPS), Kazuha (Support), Bennett (Support)

Vaporize teams can make great use of Bennett as well, and as before you should pair him up with Xiangling to provide Pyro Resonance as well as constant off-field Pyro effects. Kazuha is added here to shred the enemies’ elemental resistances.

Bennett ascension materials – Genshin Impact

Once you’ve pulled Bennett, you can quickly raise his level to 90 with the following ascension materials:

  • Agnidus Agate Sliver x1
  • Agnidus Agate Fragment x9
  • Agnidus Agate Chunk x9
  • Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6
  • Treasure Hoarder Insignia x18
  • Silver Raven Insignia x30
  • Golden Raven Insignia x36
  • Windwheel Aster x168
  • Everflame Seed x46
  • Mora x2,092,530

The main thing you’ll have to go out of your way to find here Windwheel Aster, which is a flower that you can find in Mondstadt. The best place to look is Stormterror’s Lair.

Here’s what you need to upgrade all of Bennett’s talents to their maximum level:

  • Treasure Hoarder Insignia x18
  • Silver Raven Insignia x66
  • Golden Raven Insignia x93
  • Teachings of Resistance x9
  • Guide to Resistance x63
  • Philosophies of Resistance x114
  • Dvalin’s Plume x18
  • Crown of Insight x3
  • Mora x4,957,500

Written by Marco Wutz and Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Watch: Jordan Spieth's tee ball was heading for the water. It bounced off a fan and into the fairway and he made eagle
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
Larry Hughes recalls when a women let Michael Jordan hold her 12-month old baby with a lit cigar - 'She forced her kid into MJ’s hands'
Washington, DC11 hours ago
Court motion offers graphic details in Michael Irvin case, video to be made public
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Vikings radio announcer proposes wild trade with Texans
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
North Carolina rejects NIT invite and ends season
Chapel Hill, NC4 hours ago
UNC basketball commit ends junior season with accolade
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Four crystal balls cast in favor of Florida by 247Sports
Gainesville, FL2 days ago
Report: Kirk Cousins heading toward free agency feels "quite possible"
Minneapolis, MN10 hours ago
DC's 'other' pro football team improves to 4-0
Washington, DC1 hour ago
2023 NFL draft: Seahawks to host massive OT Dawand Jones for top 30 visit
Seattle, WA2 days ago
CBS Sports sends Vikings and Justin Jefferson top receiver prospect
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Around the North: The Bengals are in hot water with the NFLPA, language could affect the Browns
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Predicting the fates of Bears free agents in 2023
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bengals: Here are all the available free agent right tackles in 2023
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
Barstool Sports sends Vikings a linebacker in latest mock draft
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
Bears land impact offensive player in Todd McShay's post-trade mock draft
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Seahawks 2023 NFL mock draft: The post-Scouting Combine edition
Seattle, WA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy