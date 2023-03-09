Open in App
Davidson, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Davidson vs. VCU live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch A10 Championship

By FTW Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LcHt0_0lD83sYY00

The 2023 Atlantic 10 Tournament is in full swing, with the quarterfinal matchup between the top-seeded VCU Rams and the eighth-seeded Davidson Wildcats set to take place on Thursday at the Barclays Center.

Davidson has won five of their last six games after knocking off St. Bonaventure to advance as they look for an upset on the court today. Meanwhile, VCU finished up their season with a 24-7 record and come into today’s game on a six-game winning streak as they look to extend that.

This will be a good one today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Davidson vs. VCU

  • When: Thursday, March 9
  • Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Davidson vs. VCU (-8.5)

O/U: 133.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Richmond, VA newsLocal Richmond, VA
VHSL basketball state championship preview
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Patrick Henry boy’s basketball team falls in 54-52 stunner at buzzer in state championship
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Blue Devils go back-to-back, Varina wins state basketball title
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Varina edges E.C. Glass in epic state finals finish
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Hendrick Motorsports entity buys land near Charlotte Motor Speedway for $22.6M
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Wife Of Charlotte Meteorologist Hires Same Lawyer Venessa Bryant Used
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Man scratches off $100,000 winning Virginia Lottery ticket while stopped at a red light
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Lobster-focused food truck rolls into Richmond
Richmond, VA2 days ago
The Dream and the Reality
Richmond, VA2 days ago
This Virginia Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Wakefield, VA1 day ago
Traditional malls are struggling in Charlotte, and Northlake's troubles are just the latest example
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Two Richmond, Virginia hospitals are on Newsweek's list of 'World's Best Hospitals'
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Four RPS students shot Friday night
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Worker electrocuted, hundreds left without power in downtown Richmond
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Kroger updates plan for new Mechanicsville grocery store
Mechanicsville, VA2 days ago
Wife sues over meteorologist’s death in NC helicopter crash
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Richmond city attorney faces DUI charge
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Woman found dead in Richmond home
Richmond, VA3 days ago
This Richmond intersection is leaving the elderly afraid for their safety
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Deputies investigating string of Northern Neck church burglaries
Kilmarnock, VA1 day ago
Virginia woman arrested in Rodanthe on drug-related charges
Rodanthe, NC2 days ago
After staffing issues, equipment breakdowns, Petersburg Fire makes improvements
Petersburg, VA2 days ago
Richmond Police Department Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief resign from roles
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Chesterfield police: Shots fired during drug deal; officer assaulted
Chesterfield, VA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy