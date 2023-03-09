Davidson vs. VCU live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch A10 Championship

The 2023 Atlantic 10 Tournament is in full swing, with the quarterfinal matchup between the top-seeded VCU Rams and the eighth-seeded Davidson Wildcats set to take place on Thursday at the Barclays Center.

Davidson has won five of their last six games after knocking off St. Bonaventure to advance as they look for an upset on the court today. Meanwhile, VCU finished up their season with a 24-7 record and come into today’s game on a six-game winning streak as they look to extend that.

This will be a good one today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Davidson vs. VCU

When: Thursday, March 9

Thursday, March 9 Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. ET TV: USA Network

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Davidson vs. VCU (-8.5)

O/U: 133.5

