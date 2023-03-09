Open in App
New York City, NY
1010WINS

Woman sought for shooting man in chest at East Harlem public housing building: police

By Kimberly Dole,

3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for a woman accused of shooting a man in a public housing building in East Harlem on Wednesday evening.

Man Shot in Chest @CitizenApp

107 E 126th St Yesterday 6:17:57 PM EST

According to officials, just after 6 p.m., the 33-year-old victim collapsed in the lobby of the 1775 Houses located on East 126th Street.

After the shooting the woman fled in a gold 2004 GMC Envoy, police said.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he is expected to survive.

There were no arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing.

