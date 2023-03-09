Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State Big 12 Tournament: Preview, How to Watch & Betting Odds

The Texas Longhorns aim to potentially boost their seeding in March Madness while the Oklahoma State Cowboys look to keep their season alive when the two teams meet in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday.

The second-seeded Texas Longhorns take on the seventh-seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center.

Texas, which is ranked No. 7 in the current AP Top 25, will look for a three-game season sweep over the Cowboys after winning both matchups during the regular season. Things will need to fall in their favor, but the Longhorns could increase their chances of snagging a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament by running the table in Kansas City.

Oklahoma State is fighting for its NCAA Tournament chances, though the team did itself a huge favor by topping the Oklahoma Sooners 57-49 in the first round of the conference tournament on Wednesday.

This makes the Cowboys far from an easy test for the Longhorns, who blew a huge second-half lead before falling to the TCU Horned Frogs in the first round of the conference tournament last season.

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date/Time: Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: T-Mobile Center

Betting Via SI Sportsbook: Texas -6

Moneyline: Texas -300, Oklahoma State +200

Over/Under: 142.5

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship)

