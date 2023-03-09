Hayden Buckley sinks hole-in-one on 17th island green at TPC Sawgrass

BOSTON -- Just before 9 a.m. on Thursday morning, the PGA Tour Live Twitter account put forth a straightforward question: "Will we get an ace on the Island Green this week?"

The answer came just about an hour later.

In some early action at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Hayden Buckley sent his tee shot on the famed island green over the pin, with a front left hole location. Buckley's shot landed softly directly on the slope in the middle of the green, with the backspin drawing the ball back toward the flagstick.

And, well, you're reading this, so you already know what happened. Here it is:

Buckley celebrated appropriately, as an ace at the 17th at Sawgrass is a pie-in-the-sky kind of dream for every golfer. This was the 11th ace overall in competition at the 17th, and the fifth since 2016.

The 27-year-old Buckley may not be a household name, but he'll be able to talk about this one shot for the rest of his life.