Kenny Pickett Gets Dragged Into Lamar Jackson Drama

By Noah Strackbein,

3 days ago

Somehow, the Pittsburgh Steelers are being talked about with Lamar Jackson.

PITTSBURGH -- Somehow, the Pittsburgh Steelers have found themselves involved in the mess that is happening between the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

For those who don't know, the Ravens have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson after contract negotiations failed prior to the deadline. Now, other NFL teams are free to make an offer sheet for Jackson, of which the Ravens can choose to match, but if they do not, Jackson's new team sends Baltimore two first-round draft picks.

Almost immediately after the tag was placed, reports started to claim teams were not going to pursue Jackson.

That story has been the hottest topic in the NFL the last 48 hours, and within the headlines of collusion and defense for both sides, Kenny Pickett's name was dropped by Fox Sports' First Things First host, Chris Broussard.

"I’ve talked about the Jets. You mentioned Detroit," Broussard said. "I mean what team shouldn’t, Pittsburgh, Tennessee?"

The Steelers have made it very clear they are all in on Pickett for the foreseeable future. Their first-round pick from a year ago helped lead the team back from a 2-6 start to a 9-8 finish, going 7-5 as a starter.

However, Broussard doesn't agree with the Steelers' strategy - neither does his co-host Nick Wright.

"Pittsburgh is not doing it," Wright said. "They like Pickett, I don’t know why, he has tiny hands."

"I like him too," Broussard replied. "But not like Lamar Jackson."

Jackson is reportedly looking for a fully-guaranteed deal from wherever he plays in 2023. Teams, including the Ravens, have until July 15 to sign him to a long-term deal.

