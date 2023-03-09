Bracketology Watch: Pitt Gets New Opponent in ESPN Projections

The Pitt Panthers are an 11 seed in Joe Lunardi's latest projections.

GREENSBORO -- The Pitt Panthers topped Georgia Tech, 89-81 in their ACC Tournament opener. They earned a win that, in all likelihood, secured their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2016. That win wasn't enough to get them off the bubble or a higher seed but they did get a new opponent in the latest projections from ESPN.

Joe Lunardi has the Panthers pegged as an 11 seed in his latest projections, still playing in the West Region where UCLA is the top seed and Texas is the two seed. But instead of facing Kentucky as the six seed, they would meet San Diego State in Albany, New York. That's the second-closest NCAA Tournament site to Pittsburgh, with only Columbus, Ohio being closer. The winner of the 14-3 game between Furman and Gonzaga would await Pitt if they beat the Aztecs.

Pitt has a big opportunity to improve their seeding this afternoon when they meet duke in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. Downing the red-hot Blue Devils would be enough to get them back in the range of an eight or nine seed.

