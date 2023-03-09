Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
RadarOnline

Julia Fox’s Dad & Brother Arrested After Police Find Bomb-Making Materials, Ghost Guns Inside NYC Apartment

By Ryan Naumann,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qe68w_0lD7Ve7i00
mega

Actress Julia Fox s dad and brother were arrested after a 6 AM raid by NYPD on their apartment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Law enforcement sources revealed that Christopher Fox , 30, and Thomas Fox , 65, were taken into custody on Wednesday.

Police raided the duo’s home after receiving a tip from a neighbor about suspicious online deliverers showing up.

Sources said police found 3D printers that are believed to be used to make guns without traceable serial numbers. In addition, officers located heroin, chloroform, unidentified pills, a pill press, fentanyl, propane, explosive materials and formaldehyde.

Police also located thousands of dollars of vintage wine .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s71ZO_0lD7Ve7i00
mega

Daily Mail reported that Christopher and Thomas do not have a criminal past.

An NYPD spokesperson said about the raid, “The NYPD’s Ghost Gun Team seized several ghost gun parts as well as equipment for pressing narcotics pills.”

“Team members also discovered materials typically used as components in explosives, including pressure cookers and various chemicals, which can also be used for manufacturing narcotics,” the rep added.

The spokesperson said they did not believe Christopher and Thomas were a threat to the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2naXAz_0lD7Ve7i00
mega

“At this time, the matter is believed to be contained, with no apparent nexus to terrorism,” the rep said.

They ended, "The NYPD will continue to fight relentlessly against illegal guns – against both the steady proliferation of traditionally-manufactured firearms and the increasingly prevalent numbers of illegal, untraceable but fully functioning weapons known as ghost guns.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hfB4q_0lD7Ve7i00
mega

Kanye West's ex was not in New York at the time of her family members' arrest.

In 2019, during an interview, Fox talked about her brother. She said The older (brother) grew up with me in New York. He still lives here, but he’s not really around. He's like a mad scientist recluse.”

Julia, who usually posts on social media consistently, has been quiet for the past week. Her last Instagram post was on February 17 and the last TikTok video she uploaded was on February 25.

Julia has yet to release a statement on the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34InCC_0lD7Ve7i00
mega
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Julia Fox's Dad and Brother Arrested After Raid in N.Y.C. Apartment
New York City, NY3 days ago
Suspect in UES ghost gun bust is reportedly 'mad scientist' brother of actress Julia Fox
New York City, NY3 days ago
Julia Fox’s father Thomas seen grumbling outside NYC pad after son’s gun, drug bust: ‘Cops did me a favor’
New York City, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Julia Fox’s brother Christopher hit with slew of firearms and drug charges
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
6am Raid of Julia Fox’s Father & Brother Reveals Tons of Illegal Stuff
New York City, NY3 days ago
Harvey Weinstein begs for mercy as he is sentenced to another 16 years in prison
Los Angeles, CA17 days ago
Diddy's former bodyguard claims The Notorious B.I.G. wasn't killed in a drive-by shooting: 'The car was probably there all night'
Los Angeles, CA24 days ago
Lady Gaga’s Father Appears on Fox News to Destroy ‘Filthy’ New York: ‘I Wouldn’t Raise Two Girls Here Anymore’
New York City, NY27 days ago
Yoko Ono ‘has quit New York City to live on farm 42 years after watching John Lennon shot outside their apartment’
New York City, NY17 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy