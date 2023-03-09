Julia Fox’s Dad & Brother Arrested After Police Find Bomb-Making Materials, Ghost Guns Inside NYC Apartment

mega

Actress Julia Fox ’ s dad and brother were arrested after a 6 AM raid by NYPD on their apartment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Law enforcement sources revealed that Christopher Fox , 30, and Thomas Fox , 65, were taken into custody on Wednesday.

Police raided the duo’s home after receiving a tip from a neighbor about suspicious online deliverers showing up.

Sources said police found 3D printers that are believed to be used to make guns without traceable serial numbers. In addition, officers located heroin, chloroform, unidentified pills, a pill press, fentanyl, propane, explosive materials and formaldehyde.

Police also located thousands of dollars of vintage wine .

Daily Mail reported that Christopher and Thomas do not have a criminal past.

An NYPD spokesperson said about the raid, “The NYPD’s Ghost Gun Team seized several ghost gun parts as well as equipment for pressing narcotics pills.”

“Team members also discovered materials typically used as components in explosives, including pressure cookers and various chemicals, which can also be used for manufacturing narcotics,” the rep added.

The spokesperson said they did not believe Christopher and Thomas were a threat to the community.

“At this time, the matter is believed to be contained, with no apparent nexus to terrorism,” the rep said.

They ended, "The NYPD will continue to fight relentlessly against illegal guns – against both the steady proliferation of traditionally-manufactured firearms and the increasingly prevalent numbers of illegal, untraceable but fully functioning weapons known as ghost guns.”

Kanye West's ex was not in New York at the time of her family members' arrest.

In 2019, during an interview, Fox talked about her brother. She said The older (brother) grew up with me in New York. He still lives here, but he’s not really around. He's like a mad scientist recluse.”

Julia, who usually posts on social media consistently, has been quiet for the past week. Her last Instagram post was on February 17 and the last TikTok video she uploaded was on February 25.

Julia has yet to release a statement on the situation.