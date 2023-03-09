Mackenzie Holmes Moves up on Indiana Women's Basketball All-Time Leading Scorers List

Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes has moved into the top five of Indiana's all-time leading scorers. Keep checking this story to track her points progress throughout the rest of the season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball senior forward Mackenzie Holmes is now in fifth place on the Hoosiers' all-time leading scorers list.

1. Tyra Buss (2,364)

2. Denise Jackson (1,917)

3. Karna Abram (1,910)

4. Amanda Cahill (1,884)

5. Mackenzie Holmes (1,875)

6. Jill Chapman (1,865)

The Gorham, Maine native averages 22.3 points per game, which means she should easily move into fourth place the next game no matter if the Hoosiers lose in the first round of the NCAA Tournament or not.

If the Hoosiers make a long tournament run, or even just advance through the first couple rounds, Holmes will pass Denise Jackson for second place as the forward only needs 42 points.

In an earlier press conference this season, Holmes said she would most likely return to the Hoosiers for her fifth season. Of course nothing is certain, but if Holmes stays injury free next year, she will easily pass leading scorer Tyra Buss's 2,364 points she scored from 2014-18.

This season, Holmes has went above and beyond her scoring average many times as her best performance came at Ohio State when she scored a career-high 33 points to help defeat the Buckeyes 83-59 in February.

In addition to being the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Holmes is second in the conference scoring behind Iowa guard Caitlin Clark. Holmes also leads the Big in field goal percentage, shooting 68.8 percent and is second in blocks with 56 total on the season.

Holmes has proven year after year, she's a force on both sides of the ball. As her total point count continues to rise, so does her legacy she will leave as an Indiana Hoosier.

