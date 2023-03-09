Open in App
Bloomington, IN
See more from this location?
HoosiersNow

Mackenzie Holmes Moves up on Indiana Women's Basketball All-Time Leading Scorers List

By Haley Jordan,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMG7s_0lD7SONF00

Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes has moved into the top five of Indiana's all-time leading scorers. Keep checking this story to track her points progress throughout the rest of the season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball senior forward Mackenzie Holmes is now in fifth place on the Hoosiers' all-time leading scorers list.

1. Tyra Buss (2,364)

2. Denise Jackson (1,917)

3. Karna Abram (1,910)

4. Amanda Cahill (1,884)

5. Mackenzie Holmes (1,875)

6. Jill Chapman (1,865)

The Gorham, Maine native averages 22.3 points per game, which means she should easily move into fourth place the next game no matter if the Hoosiers lose in the first round of the NCAA Tournament or not.

If the Hoosiers make a long tournament run, or even just advance through the first couple rounds, Holmes will pass Denise Jackson for second place as the forward only needs 42 points.

In an earlier press conference this season, Holmes said she would most likely return to the Hoosiers for her fifth season. Of course nothing is certain, but if Holmes stays injury free next year, she will easily pass leading scorer Tyra Buss's 2,364 points she scored from 2014-18.

This season, Holmes has went above and beyond her scoring average many times as her best performance came at Ohio State when she scored a career-high 33 points to help defeat the Buckeyes 83-59 in February.

In addition to being the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Holmes is second in the conference scoring behind Iowa guard Caitlin Clark. Holmes also leads the Big in field goal percentage, shooting 68.8 percent and is second in blocks with 56 total on the season.

Holmes has proven year after year, she's a force on both sides of the ball. As her total point count continues to rise, so does her legacy she will leave as an Indiana Hoosier.

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball

  • INDIANA TO REST AND RECOVER Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren said the break between the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament will be good for those on the team that are having some health issues. CLICK HERE
  • LaMENDOLA, BEAMONT WIN RESPECTIVE GATORADE PLAYER OF THE YEAR Indiana guard recruits Julianna LaMendola and Lenée Beaumont have been named their respective state's Gatorade Player of the Year after taking their high schools to the state tournament and stuffing the stat sheet all season. CLICK HERE
  • HOOSIERS DROP IN AP POLL In the Week 18 Associated Press Top 25 Poll, Indiana women's basketball dropped as Iowa moved up after winning the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament on Sunday. CLICK HERE
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
What Teri Moren Said After Indiana Women's Basketball Earned NCAA Tournament One-Seed
Bloomington, IN1 hour ago
Former Indiana Assistant, Senior Guards Lead 13-Seed Kent State to NCAA Tournament
Bloomington, IN1 hour ago
How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Penn State in Big Ten Tournament
State College, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Indiana Women's Basketball Earns NCAA Tournament One-Seed in Greenville Region
Bloomington, IN2 hours ago
Indiana Receives No. 4 Seed in NCAA Tournament Midwest Region
Bloomington, IN5 hours ago
Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Penn State
Bloomington, IN10 hours ago
My Two Cents: With Two Exceptions, Selection Sunday Works Out Well for Hoosiers
Bloomington, IN1 hour ago
Indiana Leaves Big Ten Tournament Upset, Hungry For NCAA Tournament
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Purdue & Indiana Big Ten Semi Reaction
Indianapolis, IN11 hours ago
What Tamar Bates Said After Indiana's Loss to Penn State in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
WATCH: Race Thompson Converts One-Handed Dunk on Alley-Oop From Tamar Bates
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Indiana Women's Basketball: Mackenzie Holmes Earns All-America Honors
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Slams Put-Back Dunk Against Penn State
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Big Ten Semifinal Game With Penn State in Real Time
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
IHSAA releases boys basketball semi-state pairings
Indianapolis, IN7 hours ago
Here's What Indiana Players Said After Indiana's Game Against Maryland
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Win Over Maryland
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
WATCH: Jackson-Davis' Block Leads to Hood-Schifino Layup Through Traffic
Chicago, IL1 day ago
PHOTO GALLERY: The Best Photos From Indiana's Game Against Penn State
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Indiana Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino Confident Running the Show in Postseason Play
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Finds Miller Kopp For Easy Transition Layup
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
North Daviess wins second consecutive regional
Washington, IN23 hours ago
Three Things to Watch: Indiana Battles Maryland in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Opening Line: Indiana Slight Favorite vs. Maryland in Big Ten Quarterfinal
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Fight erupts after Navarre Middle School basketball game
Mishawaka, IN2 days ago
Chitty resigns as East basketball coach
Columbus, IN2 days ago
Loogootee takes down Northeast Dubois
Loogootee, IN22 hours ago
IN Focus: National, local reaction to Biden budget plan
Indianapolis, IN12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy