Rockets vs. Pacers Preview: Can Jalen Green Find Momentum Away From Home?

One of the biggest struggles for Houston Rockets' guard Jalen Green has been his road struggles. But will Green find momentum away from home Thursday night in Indiana?

Jalen Green has had several games justifying why the Houston Rockets made him the No. 2 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

He has scored 30 or more points in 11 games this season. But out of the 11 games, Green has only achieved the feat three times on the road, which illustrates his ongoing struggles away from the Toyota Center.

"I've been terrible on the road, I have to get better at that," Green said. "I've noticed that about my game. Maybe it's the flight? I do not know what it is. Maybe it's the atmosphere from another arena. It just feels different. I love being home."

There has been a drastic decline in Green's performance on the road when compared to his play at home.

Green has averaged 23.9 points on 45.5 percent shooting from the field, 36.0 percent from behind the arc at home. But on the road, his numbers have declined to 19.3 points on 37.1 percent shooting, 31.2 percent from deep.

Coach Stephen Silas is leaning upon his previous experience helping young players overcome their road struggles to assist Green. Silas said Green's road issues reminded him of working alongside Kemba Walker.

Silas was an assistant coach under Steve Clifford for Walker's entire tenure with the Charlotte Hornets. And the notes he collected to help Walker overcome his road woes are being utilized to support Green today.

"Some guys don't even know that there is a difference," Silas said. "When you show them, players be like 'whoa!' The way to fix it is to make your game-day routine on the road as similar as possible to home. Your routine is everything."

Green will have a chance to enhance his performance on the road Thursday night when the Rockets (15-50) take on the Indiana Pacers (29-37) inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Rockets vs. Pacers Broadcast Information:

Date: Thursday, March. 9

Thursday, March. 9 Time: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report:

Kevin Porter Jr. (left thigh) OUT

Indiana Pacers Injury Report:

Kendall Brown (right tibia stress fracture) OUT

Aaron Nesmith (left hip soreness) QUESTIONABLE

Picking up the slack without Kevin Porter Jr.:

Playing without Kevin Porter Jr. is starting to become a norm for the Rockets since Jan. 11. Four games after his return from a left toe injury, Porter will miss his 21st game over the previous 25.

Silas announced Wednesday after practice Porter sustained a thigh contusion in Houston's loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Daishen Nix and Jae'Sean Tate will be relied upon to help the Rockets pick up Porter's duties as a facilitator. Over Houston's last two games, Porter has averaged 10.0 assists.

Defending against the 3:

The Rockets' struggles in rotations and defensive closeouts have made defending shooters on the perimeter impossible . And an interconference contest against the Pacers will provide one of their toughest challenges.

The Pacers currently rank fifth in the league in 3-point shooting, averaging 13.9 makes on 36.4 percent shooting.

Buddy Hield leads all players in the league in 3-pointers made this season with 242. He has made multiple 3-pointers in all but six games this season, with five or more in 20 outings.

Slowing down Tyrese Haliburton:

Tyrese Haliburton has warranted his All-Star selection since his return from the break . He has averaged 27.6 points on .571/.486/.865 shooting splits and 12.2 assists while helping the Pacers go 3-2.

In the Pacers' previous game, Haliburton scored 40 points (12-19 FG, 5-10 3PT) and 16 assists in a loss against the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night. He became the first player in Pacers history to record 40-point and 15-assist in a game.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Want even more Houston Rockets news? Check out the SI.com team page here