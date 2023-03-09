Nikola Jokic is the MVP for Bringing Back High-Top Shoes

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has revitalized the basketball shoes and the sport with his style.

The discourse around the NBA is often toxic online. Somehow, the debate surrounding the league's MVP award got even worse during nationally-televised sports talk shows this week.

While the criteria for the league's most valuable player is inherently subjective, there is no denying that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic hits the constantly moving target. Jokic averages roughly 24 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists per game for the best team in the Western Conference.

Not only is Jokic the most integral part of Denver's roster, but the quiet star offers so much that old-school hoops fans yearn for. Jokic rarely misses games, he's arguably the best passing big man of all time, and he never left the team that drafted him (in the second round).

The only thing more quiet and underappreciated than Jokic's game is his Nike basketball shoes. In addition to revitalizing the sport, the 6'11" phenom has brought back high-top shoes. Below is everything fans must know about Jokic's kicks.

Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump

A detailed look at Nikola Jokic's shoes. © Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jokic plays every game in the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump basketball shoes. Look closely, and you will see his wedding ring tied up in the laces (wedding ring sold separately). Much like Jokic's game, his shoes are wildly underrated.

The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump is currently available in adult sizes for $180 on the Nike website . The shoes feature the brand's most responsive cushioning systems ever created. The full-length Air Zoom Strobel unit is double-stacked with Zoom Air in the heel and forefoot.

The cushion works in unison with the external jump frame made from PEBAX® that's lightweight, springy, and strong. The woven exoskeleton-like upper offers stability and lockdown so players can move with confidence. A thin-web rubber outsole uses a zigzag herringbone pattern that has been perfected over the years.

Will Jokic or his shoes ever receive the love they deserve? Probably not. But real basketball fans and players can recognize greatness when they see it. Now is a great time to purchase Jokic's shoes before he wins his third consecutive NBA MVP award.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Recommended For You

Look: Aaron Judge represents Michael Jordan on the putting green.

News: Nike is hosting a 25% off sales event.

Rankings: The ten best affordable sneakers for Spring 2023.