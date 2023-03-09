Open in App
Keokuk, IA
CBS Minnesota

NOAA: Delayed melt, more rain could mean "major" spring flooding along Mississippi River

By WCCO Staff,

3 days ago

NOAA set to issue Minnesota spring flooding forecast 01:42

MINNEAPOLIS -- National weather officials say flooding along the Mississippi River this spring could be the worst seen since 2001.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday released an updated spring flooding outlook , including for mainstem Mississippi River from the Twin Cities down to Keokuk, Iowa.

RELATED: Spring flooding risk expected to increase as more snow falls, higher temps near

According to the NOAA, the flood potential for this segment of the river is "well above normal" and flood risk numbers indicate flooding could rival what was seen in the spring of 2019.

"If the melt is delayed and significant rainfall is added, we could see the worst flooding in over 20 years," the outlook said.

"The flood potential for much of Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin is above normal this spring. The repeated snow and rain events have added a good deal of water to the landscape, with current snow water content of 3 to 6 inches. Some areas are near 7 inches of water, especially closer to Lake Superior. This ranks in the top 10% historically for this time of year." - NOAA NOAA

The NOAA says the risk is also above normal across much of the Red River of the North drainage basin.

Repeated major storm systems, which have included both snow and rain, have led to the higher flooding risk, officials said.

Overall, the flood potential for much of Minnesota -- and northwest Wisconsin -- is above normal.

The NOAA says with at least four to six weeks more of wintry weather expected, there is an "enhanced" possibility for minor to moderate flooding yet this spring.

