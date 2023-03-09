Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
CBS Denver

The Cure announce Denver concert in June

By CBSColorado.com Staff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356qB0_0lD7I8PQ00

English rockers The Cure announced on Thursday they will play a concert in Colorado later this year. The show will be at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre and it will happen in June.

Robert Smith (R) and Reeves Gabrels of The Cure perform on the Pyramid stage on day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019. Ian Gavan/Getty Images


The concert will be part of the band's Lost World Tour, which will start in early May and will continue through July 1. It's an extension of their tour from last year across Europe.

Tickets go on sale for the June 6 Denver show -- and all of the shows on the North American tour -- next week .

The Cure, famous for songs like "Friday I'm in Love," were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They formed in the late 1970s and became popular with their popular style of what Wikipedia calls "gothic rock." Songwriter Robert Smith has been the only constant member of the band through the decades.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
The Cure announce Colorado return with summer concert
Denver, CO3 days ago
97.3 KBCO legend retires after 38 years
Denver, CO3 days ago
Newly restored Black American West Museum welcomes visitors on Saturdays
Denver, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Colorado girl scouts introduce nation's first "DreamLab"
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Black women firefighters in Aurora discuss unbreakable bond
Aurora, CO10 hours ago
Rat-infested Denver pays $100,000 per month for exterminator
Denver, CO1 day ago
Coloradans fill Denver's streets for annual St. Patrick's Day parade
Denver, CO1 day ago
Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews shares story of cancer battle at UCHealth event
Denver, CO1 day ago
Are people already waiting in line for Casa Bonita to reopen?
Denver, CO2 days ago
Update: ‘Yes on 20’ enlists LGBT community in golf course fight
Denver, CO2 days ago
Colorado’s Infamous JonBenét Ramsey House Currently on the Market
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Colorado-Based Movie Theater Chain Abruptly Goes Out of Business
Arvada, CO4 days ago
Skier dead following collision with tree at Colorado resort
Breckenridge, CO2 days ago
Two downtown Golden hotspots celebrating 30th anniversaries
Golden, CO3 days ago
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Burger
Denver, CO3 days ago
New Huge Colorado Area King Soopers Marketplace Coming Soon
Frederick, CO1 day ago
6 people were living in bridge tunnel at I-70 flyover
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver teens want the community to come together to keep youth safe
Denver, CO1 day ago
Dateline NBC investigates Rita Gutierrez-Garcia case in Longmont
Longmont, CO1 day ago
‘Broiling wet’ summer on the way for Colorado, Farmer’s Almanac says
Denver, CO3 days ago
People found living in tunnel under highway flyover
Wheat Ridge, CO2 days ago
Longmont community helps build neighborhood for homeless veterans
Longmont, CO2 days ago
7 separate weekend shootings leave 1 dead, 11 wounded in Denver metro
Denver, CO12 hours ago
This Shop Serves The Best Donuts In Colorado
Lakewood, CO4 days ago
Appliance Factory is coming to former Dillard's!
Fort Collins, CO3 days ago
Police discover extensive home created in Colorado overpass
Wheat Ridge, CO2 days ago
COVID survivor paints portraits of healthcare workers to honor them
Brighton, CO52 minutes ago
Homeless camp with kitchen, shelves, closet rods found inside bridge over I-70
Wheat Ridge, CO2 days ago
Colorado man seriously injured in Kansas semitrailer crash
Denver, CO5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy