republicmonitor.com

Doniphan girls blow past Saxony in title game By Justin Hotop jhotop@perryvillenews.com, 3 days ago

By Justin Hotop jhotop@perryvillenews.com, 3 days ago

Doniphan showed exactly why they were the top seed on Saturday. The Dons controlled much of the game as they handed Saxony Lutheran a 58-31 ...