NJ.com

Saint Peter’s advances to MAAC Tournament quarterfinals: The cheapest tickets available for Peacocks’ potential Cinderella run in Atlantic City | Ticket prices, best deals, more By Ryan Novozinsky, 3 days ago

By Ryan Novozinsky, 3 days ago

The Saint Peter’s Peacocks, the No. 10 seed in the MAAC, defeated the Rider Broncs on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the MAAC ...