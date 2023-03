Toms River Police Photo Credit: Toms River Police via Facebook

A fire at a Toms River apartment was blamed on smoking near a mattress, authorities said.

The 64-year-old smoker was seriously hurt in the Tuesday, March 7, fire, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

The fire was reported on Broad Street at about 10:20 p.m, the prosecutor said.

The man was brought to Cooper Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston to be treated.

