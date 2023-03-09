“People would’ve put an asterisk by his name” - Mike Davis on what if son broke Pistol Pete’s NCAA scoring record

Antoine Davis came up three points short of tying Pistol Pete Maravich’s 53-year-old NCAA scoring record.

Last week, the college basketball world watched as Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis chased Pistol Pete Maravich’s 53-year-old NCAA scoring record.

Entering the Titan’s Horizon League tournament quarterfinals against Youngstown State last March 2, Davis needed to score 26 points to topple Pistol Pete from the top of the NCAA’s scoring mountain.

Davis was averaging 28.2 PPG this season, and it looked like Pistol Pete’s record was on shaky ground for the first time in over half a century. But it was not meant to be, as Davis shot just 7-26 from the floor and finished his last game with 22 points. He had a last-second attempt to tie the record, but his three-pointer was a miss.

Detroit Mercy head coach Mike Davis after the game said the following about breaking Pistol Pete's scoring record.

"People would have put an asterisk by his name if he would've broken [the record]," Pistol Pete was in a world of his own, and there will never be another Pistol Pete in college basketball. I think there will never be another Antoine the way he scored in 144 consecutive games."

Maravich was in a world of his own

With last week’s loss to Youngstown, Davis likely finished his NCAA basketball career with a total of 3,664 career points, falling three short of the 3,671 scored by Maravich during his legendary college career at LSU. But while the two finished just three points apart in the NCAA Division I scoring list, there’s a massive difference in how they ended up next to each other in the history books.

Not to disrespect Antoine Davis’ achievement, but he played in a total of 144 college basketball games to score 3,664 career points. Davis ended up playing that many games because the NCAA granted players an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is also the NCAA’s all-time three-point leader with 588 three-pointers made.

Pistol Pete played in an era without the three-point shot. He also spent only three seasons at LSU and played in only a total of 83 college basketball games. Maravich also averaged an astounding 44.2 points per game in college, so there’s no doubt he was in a world of his own.

Pistol Pete’s Record Not Yet Safe?

But Antoine Davis’ pursuit of Pistol Pete’s record may not be over yet. Despite losing to Youngstown the last time out and despite having an unimpressive 14-19 record, Detroit Mercy could still earn an invitation to the College Basketball Invitational ( CBI ), another postseason tournament.

The CBI invites teams not selected to March Madness or the NIT. Despite their sub-.500 record, Detroit Mercy could still be selected. As of last week, the president of the group that operates the CBI tournament said that they were “evaluating” Detroit Mercy’s potential participation in the tournament.

If, somehow, Detroit Mercy ends up playing in the CBI, it’s almost a guarantee that Antoine Davis will finally break Pete Maravich’s longtime NCAA Division I all-time scoring record. But even if he does, his record will forever have an asterisk because of the circumstances that got him there. The 2023 CBI tournament will run from March 18-22, so we’ll see what happens.