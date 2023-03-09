Open in App
New Orleans, LA
FadeawayWorld.net

Brandon Ingram Dancing And Bitting Joe Alvarado Goes Viral

By Aaron Abhishek,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IXec9_0lD7AHYO00

Whether it's love language or just some really good bromance, Brandon Ingram and Jose Alvarado garner the attention on social media.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The New Orleans Pelicans are a young talented bunch and their players boast of cracking chemistry on the floor. But it does appear their off-court camaraderie, especially between Brandon Ingram and Jose Alvarado is an interesting one.

And as cheeky, cheesy, and hilarious as it looks and sounds, a video of Ingram biting Alvarado during one of their games went viral and had fans in splits, not to mention even indulging in some hot gossip. You can have a look at the clip below:

The clip appears to be from their clash against the Dallas Mavericks last month. Both Ingram and Alvarado were sidelined with injuries and while the team was busy playing ball., the two stars managed to get the spotlight on them.

Whether it's love language or just some really good bromance, Ingram and Alvarado did set Twitter on fire. Maybe, they can do it on the court as well as the Pelicans look to make the playoffs.

Shaquille O' Neal Shares His Two Cents On Brandon Ingram Biting Jose Alvarado

Not the one to miss a beat on anything trending on social media, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the many who saw Ingram biting Alvarado and posted the clip on his Instagram stories.

Now, there might not be any comment that followed, but the man has always been appreciative of anything that evokes a good laugh, and Ingram's actions do just that. It's not surprising that he did put up for the world to see.

On the season front, the Pelicans have work to do if they intend to make the playoffs. After an impressive start to the season, injuries to their stars have derailed their campaign and the team is placed 10th in the West with a 32-34 record.

The likes of Ingram, Alvarado, and Zion Williamson have been dealing with injurie s and while Ingram returned to action, New Orleans still needs their other stars to come to the party and push for a playoff berth.

