Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Philly

Black Violin Experience brings genre-blending show to Philadelphia

By Janelle Burrell,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ssxsK_0lD78aWG00

Genre-blending Black Violin Experience stopping in Philadelphia 02:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two childhood friends and Grammy-nominated violinists have a unique way of fusing classical music with rock, hip-hop and R&B.

Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste are The Black Violin Experience, and they've collaborated with everyone from The Roots, to Aerosmith and Wu-Tang Clan.

"This show ain't about the violin, this show is about thinking outside the box and breaking stereotypes," Marcus said in a recent show.

"We're both big Black guys that play violin. And most of the time you don't see violinists that look like us and carry themselves in the way that we do, so we try to lean into what makes us different," Marcus said.

The group covers a range of music from Mozart, to Marvin Gaye, to Kendrick Lamar.

"We're blending all things together but we're very respectful of the genres that we're blending," Marcus said. "It's blended together in a way where there might be a middle-aged woman, and she sits there with her eyes closed, and she's just lost in the violin. And then right next to her, there's little Deshaun, her 10-year-old son, and he's like, 'oh this beat is going.'"

"It's not just musical, it's about the message of, 'Man I've never seen anything like this before,'" Marcus added. "And we challenge the audience, adults, kids, everybody. If this is something that you've never seen before, what do you love, that you can do in a way that no one has ever seen?"

The Kimmel Cultural Campus presents The Black Violin Experience at the Miller Theater, the former Merriam Theater.
Their show is Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

The duo also has a nonprofit called The Black Violin Foundation, providing young people access to quality music programs in their communities.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Black Girls Florist makes history at Philly Flower Show
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
McDade-Cara Irish dance students show off their stuff
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Springsteen postpones Ohio show 1 week before Philadelphia date
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Meet the 15-year-old maestro conducting Mozart's Requiem for Chester Children's Chorus
Chester, PA2 days ago
Meet the Creepy MEGAN Movie Girl in Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ2 days ago
“Big Flavor, Big Food, Big Fun” – Shaq is Bringing “Big Chicken” Eatery to Philadelphia!
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Fans Find out Leaf Ward is from Philly; Twitter Reacts
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023 to kick off with mass
Philadelphia, PA11 hours ago
Thousands pack Philadelphia streets for St. Patrick's Day Parade
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
W.B. Saul students win gold at Philadelphia Flower Show for ‘electric blue’ prom-inspired exhibit
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Help Sesame Place find a new home for Rubber Duckie at the park
Philadelphia, PA23 hours ago
Tasty food festivals happening in Philadelphia this year
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Scottish Castle in Wynnewood Finally Reclaiming its Former Glory
Wynnewood, PA1 day ago
An inside look at Duffy's Fine Chocolates making Irish potatoes
Gloucester City, NJ2 days ago
Countless animals to visit at Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo
Oaks, PA2 days ago
South Jersey artist wants to restore 9/11 mural after vandalism in West Philly
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Meet this year's grand marshal of Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
11 Philadelphia Restaurants That Were Seen On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Blake injured in Union's 1-0 victory over Fire
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Jersey Joe Walcott Honored in Camden, NJ
Camden, NJ2 days ago
Camden Home Where Martin Luther King Stayed Ravaged by Blaze
Camden, NJ1 day ago
“If It Bleeds It Leads” Is Alive and Well at Fox 29
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Philly explores plans to cap I-676, rejoin a split Chinatown
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Philly nonprofit 'breaking bread' with those in need
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Extra Points: RIP to Bridgeton, NJ, boxing contender Richie Kates
Bridgeton, NJ1 day ago
Owner of Martin Luther King Jr. house that burned in Camden vows to rebuild
Camden, NJ23 hours ago
Home where MLK stayed in Camden, N.J. damaged in fire
Camden, NJ22 hours ago
Why a Temple Trauma Surgeon Is Pushing Journalists to Change How They Cover Gun Violence
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
"I thought I was going to die": Injured Philly firefighter released from hospital
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy