AEW Dynamite to debut in San Diego

The Double or Nothing fallout edition will emanate from California.

AEW will make their San Diego, California, debut this May.

Announced on Wednesday, the Double or Nothing fallout edition of Dynamite and taped Rampage will emanate from the Viejas Arena with tickets going on sale next Friday.

It's the latest California debut for AEW as they have appeared in Fresno, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Daly City this year in addition to returning to Los Angeles.

March:

Wednesday, March 15: Dynamite/Rampage at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Saturday, March 18: AEW House Rules at Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio

Wednesday, March 22: Dynamite/Rampage at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO

Wednesday, March 29: Dynamite/Rampage at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO

April:

Wednesday, April 5: Dynamite/Rampage at UBS Arena on Long Island, NY

Friday, April 7: Rampage/Battle of the Belts IV at Ryan Center in Kingston, RI

Wednesday, April 12: Dynamite/Rampage at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI

Wednesday, April 19: Dynamite/Rampage at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

Wednesday, April 26: Dynamite/Rampage at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL

May: