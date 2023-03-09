XFL Predictions: Week 4 Picks for Every Game

Three weeks into the XFL season and the standings in both the North and South divisions look exactly the same. There is one team with each possible record – 3-0, 2-1, 1-2, 0-3.

Week 4 also features some symmetry as it relates to the matchups. Both undefeated teams will face the only winless squads in what will be divisional rematches that bookend this weekend's slate while the other pairings pit teams with identical records against each other.

The action will kick off on Saturday night when undefeated Houston takes on winless Orlando with an eye on adding to its lead in the North. The Roughnecks (3-0) opened the season with a convincing 33-12 victory over the Guardians (0-3) and things haven't really changed for either team since. Orlando has the league's worst scoring offense (33 points) and defense (73 points allowed) while Houston leads the way in both categories (78 points scored, 39 allowed). The nightcap has San Antonio making the trip to the Pacific Northwest to take on Seattle . Either the Brahmas or the Sea Dragons will be back at .500 after this weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, St. Louis finally gets its first home game as what should be a raucous crowd in The Dome at America's Center will see the Battlehawks take on Arlington. Both teams are 2-1 and trying to stay close to their respective division leaders. Week 4 concludes with D.C. hoping to maintain its perfect record by defeating South divisional foe Vegas for the second time in three weeks. The Defenders (3-0) took down the Vipers 18-6 in Week 2 in a soggy affair at Cashman Field. Vegas is still seeking its first win after coming up short yet again in a 30-26 home loss to Seattle last Saturday.

So which teams will come out on top in every XFL game this weekend? Athlon's own Steven Lassan ( @AthlonSteven ), Mark Ross ( @AthlonMarkR ), and Ben Weinrib ( @benweinrib ) predict the winners for every Week 4 game:

XFL Week 4 Predictions

View the original article to see embedded media.