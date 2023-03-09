Open in App
Columbus, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man arrested for drug possession, trafficking in Logan County

By WHIO Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FsFou_0lD70TZj00

A Columbus man is now facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Logan County.

Isai Mariscal, 30, was arrested Wednesday evening after his 2009 Honda Accord was pulled over by a K9 Unit in Bellefontaine.

>> Fire destroys Miami Twp. home

Mariscal provided a Mexico identification and spoke very little English, according to Bellefontaine police.

Officers found “a large amount” of heroin and cocaine “packaged for sale.” They also found suspected fentanyl, digital scale, packaging materials and over $4,000 in cash.

Mariscal was arrested and booked in the Logan County Jail on drug possession and trafficking charges.

