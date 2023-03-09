Expect the Erik Karlsson Trade Rumors to Re-Surface This Summer

Several clubs were interested in Sharks D-man Erik Karlsson before the deadline. If talks continue this summer, his salary will still be tough to take on.

Leading all NHL defensemen with 82 points, Erik Karlsson is considered the front-runner for the Norris Trophy. Despite his career-best performance, his future with the San Jose Sharks remains uncertain.

Karlsson, 32, was a frequent subject of media trade chatter for most of this season. Despite carrying an $11.5-million annual average value through 2026-27 and a full no-movement clause, his stellar play reportedly had several teams, including the Edmonton Oilers , looking into his availability.

Sharks GM Mike Grier told reporters following last Friday's trade deadline that he had talks with several clubs about Karlsson. While there were plenty of discussions, Grier said things never got to the point where a deal was close.

With this season's trade deadline now history, the Karlsson trade rumors have died away. However, we can expect them to resurface around the time of the NHL draft in Nashville on June 28 and 29.

The Oilers might revisit their interest in Karlsson, but their recent acquisition of Mattias Ekholm likely takes them out of the bidding. With CapFriendly showing them with $74.9 million committed to 15 roster players for 2023-24, adding Karlsson could be a tight fit even if the Sharks agreed to retain some of his cap hit.

During the March 6 32 Thoughts podcast , Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said he believed the Toronto Maple Leafs also looked into Karlsson before they acquired Ryan O'Reilly last month. Like the Oilers, however, the Leafs have limited cap space to take on Karlsson unless the Sharks agree to retain some of his salary.