Colorado Sunshine: Two MSU Denver women's soccer teams to be inducted in RMAC Hall of Fame

Metro State grad Kylee Hanavan was on the 2004 and 2006 title teams , and was the 2006 National Player of the Year. (MSU Denver)

Two of MSU Denver's legendary women's soccer teams will be inducted into the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference's Hall of Fame.

The Roadrunners' NCAA Division II national championship teams from 2004 and 2006 will join the RMAC's list of legends in July at the league's annual induction ceremony.

The 2023 RMAC Hall of Fame ceremony will be held Thursday, July 13, at the Courtyard by Marriott in Colorado Springs.

"I was honored to work with two very different teams that both ended up as deserving national champions," former MSU Denver coach Danny Sanchez said. "Although both these teams had different paths to a title, they both shared the unrelenting desire to be the best."

The 2004 team went 25-1-0 overall and 14-0-0 in the RMAC, outscoring RMAC opponents 67-4.

The 2006 team was 24-2-0 overall and 12-0-0 in the RMAC while outscoring league opponents 42-2.

