Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Sunshine: Two MSU Denver women's soccer teams to be inducted in RMAC Hall of Fame

By Chris Schmaedeke,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cfdpf_0lD706bV00
Metro State grad Kylee Hanavan was on the 2004 and 2006 title teams , and was the 2006 National Player of the Year. (MSU Denver)

Where good news shines

Two of MSU Denver's legendary women's soccer teams will be inducted into the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference's Hall of Fame.

The Roadrunners' NCAA Division II national championship teams from 2004 and 2006 will join the RMAC's list of legends in July at the league's annual induction ceremony.

The 2023 RMAC Hall of Fame ceremony will be held Thursday, July 13, at the Courtyard by Marriott in Colorado Springs.

"I was honored to work with two very different teams that both ended up as deserving national champions," former MSU Denver coach Danny Sanchez said. "Although both these teams had different paths to a title, they both shared the unrelenting desire to be the best."

The 2004 team went 25-1-0 overall and 14-0-0 in the RMAC, outscoring RMAC opponents 67-4.

The 2006 team was 24-2-0 overall and 12-0-0 in the RMAC while outscoring league opponents 42-2.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Rudy Carey gets record-breaking 10th state title as Denver East routs Fossil Ridge
Denver, CO1 day ago
Sienna Betts, Colorado’s next girls basketball star, takes 11-seed Grandview back to 6A championship game
Denver, CO2 days ago
Back with an organization that wants him, former CU Buffs standout Spencer Dinwiddie thriving again
Boulder, CO3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Denver hockey sweeps Miami (Ohio) in opening round of NCHC playoffs, will play Colorado College in Frozen Faceoff
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Denver scores big with Gonzaga, Baylor among eight teams coming for NCAA Tournament
Denver, CO4 hours ago
Air Force football recruiting violations outlined by NCAA as final ruling on assistant closes case
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Broomfield’s Holy Family shocks 4A boys bracket, wins state title as 17 seed
Broomfield, CO1 day ago
Rockies' pitcher Kyle Freeland takes mound for U.S. in World Baseball Classic
Phoenix, AZ4 hours ago
Three observations from Denver Nuggets' frustrating loss to San Antonio Spurs
Denver, CO2 days ago
J.T. Compher paid no mind to trade deadline as Colorado Avalanche’s established No. 2 center
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver welcomes first Girl Scout DreamLab in the nation
Denver, CO7 hours ago
BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Friday, March 10)
Denver, CO2 days ago
Report: Denver Broncos release three players to create cap space
Denver, CO2 days ago
WIth another potentially season-ending injury, who can slide in for the Colorado Rockies?
Denver, CO2 days ago
Report: Denver Broncos release cornerback Ronald Darby, running back Chase Edmonds
Denver, CO2 days ago
ENDORSEMENT: YES on 2O — housing, open space for Denver
Denver, CO16 hours ago
Michael Porter Jr. mystified by limited minutes in Denver Nuggets loss to Brooklyn Nets
Denver, CO8 hours ago
Skier from Boulder dead following collision with tree at Colorado resort
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Slattery’s Pub & Grill starts Saint Patrick's Day events for Denver area this weekend
Denver, CO3 days ago
New position could bring better transparency in Denver jail health care
Denver, CO2 days ago
2 passengers injured in train derailment in Colorado
Golden, CO1 day ago
City Council to consider $1.6 million in settlements involving Denver police
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul bring Dos Hombres tour to Centennial
Centennial, CO2 days ago
Gun violence summit hosted by East High after classmate dies
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver schools superintendent speaks out after school closures: 'It's about having a plan'
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver weather: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain after 1 p.m.
Denver, CO1 day ago
Fog, low visibility cause flight delays at DIA
Denver, CO2 days ago
Suspects in custody after woman fatally shot in Denver Thursday
Denver, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy