Winter to make a comeback Friday - with snow, forecasters say

Winter is hanging in there, making a return tomorrow after several days of sunny, mild conditions.

Rain is expected to transition to snow tomorrow morning.

On the Big K Morning Show, AccuWeather's Dean DeVore said don't expect much to accumulate.

"You know this is March", he says, "the snowfall accumulations because of the solar energy that comes through the clouds this time of year. It's not as impactful - temperatures aren't going to be all that cold with this".

In Pittsburgh and south of the city, about a half inch could fall. North of the city and in Beaver, Butler and Westmoreland counties, up to an inch and a half of snow is possible.