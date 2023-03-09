Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
KDKA News Radio

Winter to make a comeback Friday - with snow, forecasters say

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SxB6r_0lD7024b00

Winter is hanging in there, making a return tomorrow after several days of sunny, mild conditions.

Rain is expected to transition to snow tomorrow morning.

On the Big K Morning Show, AccuWeather's Dean DeVore said don't expect much to accumulate.

"You know this is March", he says, "the snowfall accumulations because of the solar energy that comes through the clouds this time of year. It's not as impactful - temperatures aren't going to be all that cold with this".

In Pittsburgh and south of the city, about a half inch could fall. North of the city and in Beaver, Butler and Westmoreland counties, up to an inch and a half of snow is possible.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend ends with cooler, wintry weather
Pittsburgh, PA15 hours ago
Pittsburgh Weather: Snow and freezing rain make for First Alert Weather Day
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Daylight saving time: Tips on how to adjust when we spring forward
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Winter weather advisory issued for Pennsylvania: Snow accumulations to cause slippery road conditions
State College, PA2 days ago
Allegheny County’s first season with two ‘low-barrier’ shelters included wintry mix of problems and challenges, accounts and emails show
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
No injuries reported after grease fire starts at South Park Ice Rink
Bethel Park, PA1 day ago
Elizabeth Forward High School musical finds new home after auditorium damaged by fire
Elizabeth, PA1 day ago
Pittsburgh St Patrick's Day: Recap as thousands march in 2023 parade
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Pittsburgh's St. Patrick's Day celebration kicks off with crowning of Miss Smiling Irish Eyes
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Artist creates Route 28 sound barriers that are pleasing to eyes, ears
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
New Kensington to consider plans for ModWash car wash in Riverview Plaza
New Kensington, PA1 day ago
Vehicle slams into Dunkin in Brentwood
Pittsburgh, PA15 hours ago
Popular dessert chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago
Photos: Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Naming contest held for newborn gorilla born at Pittsburgh Zoo on Valentine’s Day
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Car crashes into PRT bus in East Liberty, passenger in critical condition
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
This Is The Best Place To Retire In Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 11, 2023: Heavyweights collide when New Castle meets Erie
New Castle, PA1 day ago
Children’s Hospital model revealed at reopening of Carnegie Science Center’s miniature railroad
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
One Man Injured, Horse Put Down In Buggy Accident
New Wilmington, PA2 days ago
Westinghouse Bridge in North Versailles reopens after multi-vehicle crash
North Versailles, PA2 days ago
Here’s the scoop on Millie’s grand opening
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Steve Carell's favorite city? Pittsburgh, of course!
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Pittsburgh airport officials unveil plans for Fort Pitt Tunnel-inspired bridge connecting terminals in $1.4B project
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Thinning the herd: Municipalities turn to lethal means to manage deer population
Bethel Park, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy