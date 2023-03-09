NC State Newsstand: How to watch the Pack vs. Clemson

Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

NC State's 2022-23 basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news to start the year.

TheWolfpacker.com’s Thursday Morning Newsstand

NC State left no doubt during its second round ACC Tournament win Wednesday night, coming out of the gate shooting the lights out and advancing to the quarterfinals after wrapping up a 97-77 win over Virginia Tech. Clemson, the No. 3 seed, is up next for the Wolfpack.

In two regular season matchups this year, the Tigers defeated NC State twice— most recently on senior day by a 25-point margin. Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner did not play up to their standards in that matchup, commingling to shoot 7 of 29 from the field, but the electric guard duo comes into Thursday night extremely hot.

Smith started off the win over Virginia Tech with a three and kept that momentum going to finish with 30 points, 8 rebounds and just 1 turnover. Joiner added 20 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds as he flirted with his second triple-double of the year. NC State comes into the quarterfinal clash 23-9 and 13-8 in the ACC. Clemson holds a 14-6 conference record and won 22 games during the regular season.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of UVA and UNC’s game earlier in the evening.

Here are the broadcast details for the conference tournament clash.

What time does the game start?

NC State vs. Clemson is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST

What television channel is the basketball game on?

ESPN2 has the broadcast for the Wolfpack vs. Clemson

Where can I stream the game?

The game can also be seen with the ESPN app.

Where can I listen to the game on the radio?

NC State will also broadcast the game on the Wolfpack Sports Network, with coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST. For the radio broadcast in Raleigh, tune into WRAL 101.5.

The Pack came up with a creative way to advance the team on the tournament bracket.

Wolfpack women’s basketball signee Laci Steele is Oklahoma’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

The pads are on at NC State spring practice!

Three-star cornerback Jivan Baly has locked in his official visit with the Wolfpack for June 23.

Quote of the day

This quote is from Smith after his 30-point performance against Virginia Tech.

“I was ready to play since I woke up this morning,” Smith said.

