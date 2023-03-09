Jaron Willis ready to bring 'violence' to South Carolina defense

Jaron Willis (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jaron Willis and Juju McDowell knew each other long before they linked back up at South Carolina for this season.

The two played together at Lee County (Ga.) High School where Willis was a linebacker and McDowell did just about everything, including play safety with Willis.

And the message from McDowell–that Willis hopes to bring to South Carolina–was all about violence.

“It’s bred into my violence. Juju’s always been a hitter as small as he is. But he loves to hit,” Willis said. “When he played safety, he would come up to me and would say, ‘Why can’t we be violent today?’ That was his favorite thing. He would say, ‘Why can’t we be violent?’”

The Gamecocks brought Willis in this offseason, snagging him from the transfer portal after he began his career at Ole Miss.

A former top-100 prospect, he comes in ready to compete and potentially earn a spot at a position of need for South Carolina at linebacker.

The Gamecocks lose both starters–Sherrod Greene and Brad Johnson–and there will be snaps to go around.

“I’m very confident. I can say I’m very confident. That’s why I’m here,” Willis said. “Having the opportunity, that’s what I’m asking for.”

Willis didn’t play much in his freshman year at Ole Miss, transferring after the 2022 season looking for a place with opportunity.

That’s where the Gamecocks come into play. Shane Beamer and South Carolina tried to land Willis out of high school but he ultimately signed with the Rebels.

But in his second recruitment, it was South Carolina winning out.

“To be honest, it was pretty fast. It was not high school so you don’t have all that time to sit and think through it,” Willis said. “South Carolina gave me the offer and I felt it already. When I got here it was like, ‘All right. I’m going to commit here.’”

Willis, as he said, is incredibly confident he’ll be able to chisel out a role on this year’s team. He could play special teams but, if he plays well in spring practice, could see himself in a rotational role at worst on South Carolina’s defense.

And if he does, he’ll also bring that violence ingrained in him back from his high school days.

“Violence, of course. I’m from south Georgia,” Willis said. “We preach violence and having the ability to run sideline to sideline. Having a DB background, being able to man up on running backs and tight ends.”