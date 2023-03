Sunny skies and good days only at Boeing Center. Photo by Gonzalo E. Pozo

Play PC games in the LAN Gaming Center

in the LAN Gaming Center Grab lunch at the Tech Port Provisions , a food hall with seven local eateries and a full bar (plus weekly happy hours from 2:30-6:30)

at the Tech Port Provisions , a food hall with seven local eateries and a full bar Experience the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology’s rotating exhibitions

rotating exhibitions Plan ahead for a special event — there’s always something fun happening in the arena.*

Haven’t been to Boeing Center at Tech Port lately?, because they’ve got a lot going on, and you don‘t want to miss out.Here are four ideas to spice up your weekend: