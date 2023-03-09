Mom Breaks News to Kids That They Are Officially Adopting Their Foster Brother and Their Joy Is Palpable

Fostering a child is one of the most amazing things a human being can do, and when everything goes well and a child gets adopted , it's one of the most miraculous things in the world. For both the family who's adopting the child and the child who's getting adopted.

In this unbelievably heartwarming video from @kylajessekelly , we see a brother and sister finding out that their family is officially adopting their foster baby brother and their reaction is the most priceless thing ever. Also, the smile on the baby's face will totally break your heart.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Is that not the sweetest thing ever? It's so cute how the brother keeps saying "really?" Like he just can't believe it's actually happening. They've clearly been hoping and praying that this day would come, and now the news they've been wanting to hear is finally here. No wonder the baby is smiling! He knows he's part of the family.

"I can finally show his cute little face in this," wrote his mom, indicating that she wasn't able to share pictures of their foster son before things were official. That's good news, because people are going to want to see more of that adorable little face! This is the kind of family that people are going to want to follow as they grow and change.

The comments for this post were turned off, which is understandable; a new family is still a very raw and fragile thing and you certainly don't need anybody's negative energy coming your way. A huge congratulations and best of luck to this new family!

