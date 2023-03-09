Oscar predictions: Who will win Sunday's 2023 Academy Awards – and who should

Last year's Academy Awards were unexpectedly exciting . This year's ceremony might be so predictable you'll have to slap yourself to stay awake.

After winning all the top guild prizes, the sci-fi comedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once" rolls into Oscar night (ABC, Sunday, 8 p.m. ET/5 PT) like a multiversal monster, with a leading 11 nominations and tons of momentum. It looks to be only the third film in history to win three acting categories , and "Everything Everywhere" is a clear frontrunner for best picture .

The academy likely won't be embracing total chaos but maybe has a surprise or two up its sleeve. Here are our predictions for all the major categories:

Best picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Will win: "Everything Everywhere"

Should win: "The Banshees of Inisherin"

So far this awards season, "Everything" has been a kung fu master taking down, well, everything in its path, and it's a great bet to win the final battle, too. The word-of-mouth hit won over hearts and minds early, and the film has stuck with audiences like "Parasite" did three years ago . The academy's preferential ballot (where voters rank their best picture choices) does lend itself to the possibility of a shock: Perhaps Tom Cruise's blockbuster "Top Gun" sequel has enough in the tank for an out-of-nowhere victory? The category is called "best picture," and "Banshees" is honestly the top of this list with its darkly funny look at an imploding friendship. But let's be real: Those Irish eyes won't be smiling at the end of an Oscar night seemingly destined for "Everywhere."

Best actress

Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) lives out several different realities, including one where she has hot dog fingers in the sci-fi comedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once." ALLYSON RIGGS

Ana de Armas , “Blonde”

Cate Blanchett , “Tár”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams , “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh , “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Will win/should win: Yeoh

This has always been a two-woman contest, between Blanchett's portrayal of a powerfully flawed orchestra conductor and Yeoh's multiverse-saving, laundry-owning wife and mom. After an important Screen Actors Guild Awards victory, the Oscar is there for Yeoh's taking – and hallelujah for that. After a long career – including as a global action-movie icon – Yeoh is finally having her moment for a role that lets her show every facet of her talent, sometimes even with hot dog fingers. It took the mainstream a while to figure out how much she rules and, as good as Blanchett is, it's Yeoh on tap to reign Sunday.

Best actor

Brendan Fraser stars as an obese writing teacher who wants to reconnect with his teenage daughter in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale." A24 FILMS

Austin Butler , “Elvis”

Colin Farrell , “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser , “The Whale”

Paul Mescal , “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Will win/should win: Fraser

When nominations were announced, it was a three-man race between Golden Globe winners Butler and Farrell as well as Fraser, but in recent weeks the latter has been pulling away. Fraser won the SAG award (which has missed matching up with the eventual Oscar winner only twice since 2004) and has a ton of goodwill on his side, yet also took his acting to an unforeseen level in "The Whale." As a 600-pound writing teacher hoping to reconnect with his teen daughter before his death, Fraser gives a heart-wrenching, empathetic portrayal of a man who sees the good in people while wrestling with his own flaws and mistakes, reminding Hollywood he's still one heck of a leading man.

Best supporting actress

Siobhán (Kerry Condon) is caught between the love for her brother and looking out for herself in "The Banshees of Inisherin." SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES

Angela Bassett , “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis , “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Will win: Curtis

Should win: Condon

The most tumultuous acting category on this year's Oscar slate, with Bassett winning at Golden Globes and Critics Choice, Curtis taking SAG and Condon victorious at the British Academy Film Awards. The SAG winner has taken Academy gold 12 of the last 13 years, which bodes extremely well for Curtis – the fact that she's both Hollywood royalty and a beloved performer with a chance for her first Oscar in an iconic career doesn't hurt either. She deserves her flowers, but Condon is the standout of this group. As an Irish woman caught in her brother and his ex-best pal's civil war, she brings fiery sass, a strong grounding presence and needed warmth to an island village divided by feuding frenemies.

Best supporting actor

Former "The Goonies" and "Indiana Jones" star Ke Huy Quan is earning awards-season accolades for his role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." ALLYSON RIGGS

Brendan Gleeson, “Banshees on Inisherin”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Barry Keoghan, “Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan , “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Will win/should win: Quan

All of these stellar performances are Oscar-worthy, but Quan has run the table this awards season and you can take it to the bank that he's going to end Sunday night with a golden guy. While he's fantastic in the multifaceted role of Yeoh's onscreen husband – and his various alternate-reality versions – Quan also is a comeback kid with a Cinderella story. After gaining fame as a 1980s child movie star in "The Goonies" and "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," he disappeared from the public for decades, returned with a meaty performance and has been on a tear with emotional acceptance speeches . Expect the best to come this weekend.

Best director

Michelle Yeoh poses with her "Everything Everywhere All at Once" directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Jordan Strauss, Invision/AP

Todd Field, “Tár”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Will win/should win: Kwan and Scheinert

It would take an impressive effort to defeat a legend like Spielberg putting his life story onscreen, though that's exactly what happened with a couple of guys named Daniel and their genre-exploding quest to scramble people's brains before getting them right in the feels. Although Spielberg won Globe honors, Kwan and Scheinert scored a key victory at the Directors Guild Awards – a frequent harbinger for Oscar success. More importantly, they're bringing their fresh (and very weird, in a good way) filmmaking voices to the fore.

