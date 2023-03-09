Open in App
Lake Waccamaw, NC
Bladen Journal

Autry Hat-Trick gets Knights the victory

By Alex Brooks Bladen Journal,

3 days ago

LAKE WACCAMAW — The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the East Columbus Gators for a 5-2 victory. The Lady Knights senior winger Lainey Autry scored a hat-trick and had an assist to help secure her team’s second victory of the season. Sophomore Jazmy Funez Aranda and senior Kaden Thurmen joined Autry on the score sheet.

The Knights were ahead 4-0 at halftime and were in the driver’s seat coming out for the second half. West Bladen’s defense held firm for most of the game, but their opponents could find the net twice before time expired. Sophomore Ashley Sanchez-Resendiz was solid in the back for the Lady Knights and led her team with nine tackles/steals.

Junior Briana Carranza Toledo stood between the sticks for a 70-minute shift before being replaced by freshmen Karen Rodriguez Manzano to finish out the game for the Lady Knights. West Bladen will open up conference play next Tuesday when they travel away to the Clinton Darkhorses’.

