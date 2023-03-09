Open in App
Richmond, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Richmond is getting its own real-deal Monopoly game

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff,

3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond is getting its own official edition of the classic Monopoly board game featuring historic landmarks and popular businesses selected by Richmonders themselves.

Mr. Monopoly was in town Thursday to officially announce the limited-edition game.

This board game will be produced by Top Trumps USA under license from Hasbro — not to be confused with the Richmond-opoly game produced by a different company.

To be selected by Top Trumps is a more exclusive list, with other games designed around destinations like Napa Valley, Lake Tahoe, Cambridge and more.

"Richmond is officially past go and you're part of the Monopoly family," said John Marano, Top Trumps USA Sales Executive.

Marano said the company is asking locals to submit their suggestions for what Richmond landmarks, businesses, and places should be on the board.

"Because, number one, it makes for a great board. And number two, it really just makes my job exciting. It's fun to be able to talk to the people in Richmond and see that local pride that they have and how proud they are to be from here," said Marano. "There is a vetting process for who gets submitted to the board. We look for a lot of credibility, community outreach, as long as well as some longevity."

Marano said the finalists will spread around the board with each color representing a different sector. But, he said that Boardwalk and Park Place would be reserved for the most iconic places.

"Doesn't mean that it's going to be strictly a 200-year-old business or 200-year-old building. It's what's important to the community," said Marano.

He added that while the locations will be Richmond-specific, other elements of the game, like the pieces, will stay the same.

"We still want you to feel like you're playing Monopoly. One of the great things about Monopoly, it's been around forever, the pieces haven't really changed. So, people have personal connections with all those," said Marano. "I know, for me, it's always been the thimble. So, we want to make sure that it still feels like Monopoly, but your version of Monopoly."

You have from now until March 20 to submit what Richmond locations you would like to see featured on the board by emailing your ideas to richmond@toptrumps.com . The game is expected to be available at select locations this fall.

