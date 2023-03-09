Open in App
Greenville, NC
See more from this location?
WNCT

Wahl-Coates awarded $96.9K grant for school’s media center

By Tom McClellan, Pitt County Schools,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfEL2_0lD6kBu300

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Wahl-Coates Elementary School of the Arts Media Center, under the leadership of coordinator Allison Edwards, was recently awarded a $96,920.47 grant from the James J. and Mamie Richardson Perkins Trust.

In addition to providing resources to update the facility’s furniture needs, the funds will also be used to create a Makerspace area for students with shared interests so they can gather to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment and knowledge.

“We want our media center to transform from a place where students not only know the media center as a place to check out books, but as a place where they can learn, discover, grow and create,” Edwards said. “A key part of that process involves the opportunity to work collaboratively and we’re excited to be in a position to feature a space that students and staff can utilize to exchange thoughts, produce innovative conversations and learn from each other.”

Another initiative for the center is to improve its functionality to be a comprehensive extension of classroom learning, accommodating both younger and older students with the tools and resources to succeed in an ever-changing global society.

Wahl-Coates’ administrative team includes principal Tracy Davenport and assistant principal Anitra Cook.

The grant is the third awarded by the James J. and Mamie Richardson Perkins Trust to a PCS elementary school within the last 12 months, following Falkland’s (May 2022) and Ayden’s (October 2022) distinction, respectively.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Greenville, NC newsLocal Greenville, NC
Boys to MENtor: Local school teaching life skills
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Health Sciences Academy students learn about future employment opportunities at ECU Health career fair
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Grant allows Parker Byrd to get prosthetic
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Greene County Schools Announces Admin Changes
Snow Hill, NC1 day ago
Open house allows people to see life of New Bern firefighter
New Bern, NC19 hours ago
Bertie High School to offer free tutoring to students
Windsor, NC2 days ago
Smith, former NC rep for Sampson, to run for Goldsboro mayor
Goldsboro, NC1 day ago
NC State University Goodnight Scholarship awarded to South Lenoir High School student
Kinston, NC2 days ago
Retired Marine runs for veteran mental health
New Bern, NC2 days ago
Women-owned businesses get spotlight in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, NC2 days ago
Income-based apartments to address housing shortage
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Human trafficking nonprofit brings resources to ENC
New Bern, NC2 days ago
ENC Hero: My Sister's House
New Bern, NC2 days ago
NC General Assembly funding helps for affordable housing project in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, NC2 days ago
Pastor files lawsuit after serving false sentence
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Kinston mayor reappointed to state commission
Kinston, NC3 days ago
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Questions surround ENC town's mixed drink referendum
Pink Hill, NC3 days ago
Greenville pedestrians express safety concerns after a 9-year-old was struck by a car and killed
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Kinston native makes history coaching only all Black collegiate swimming team
Kinston, NC1 day ago
Former Franklin County substitute teacher arrested by Wake Forest PD for indecent liberties with a child
Wake Forest, NC4 days ago
Reporter’s Notebook: Sarah Gray Barr has always been on the move
Greenville, NC3 days ago
City council approves list of properties available for bid
Kinston, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy