Raquel Leviss Alleges Scheana Shay Punched Her In The Face And Bruised Her Eye

Page Six reports that in Raquel’s restraining order filed on March 7th, 2023, the reality star alleges Scheana “pushed her against a brick wall,” causing “injury” to her head. Additionally, she claims Scheana “punched” her in the face, leaving her with a black eye.
Court documents allege that Scheana has not apologized to Raquel and is telling their friends that she would “do it again.” Whew. Buckle up, Raquel , because I think you’re in for a long ride. Quite frankly, Scheana isn’t the VPR co-star she should be worried about: it’s Lala Kent I’d keep my eye on. That girl can read with the best of them, and given the pair’s past , this could’ve been the nail in the coffin.
After news of Raquel’s despicable behavior broke, Lala shared an update with fans . “I usually don’t get involved but now I am activated. I am activated as f—k. Now that I have consent from Ariana… blowtorch, gasoline, grenade launcher, it’s all ready,” she said.
Aside from that, Raquel’s restraining order also claims she has “blurred vision” and “swelling” to her left eye.
