Raquel Leviss Alleges Scheana Shay Punched Her In The Face And Bruised Her Eye

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: (L-R) Raquel Leviss and Scheana Schay attend DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

Things are getting serious between some of the Vanderpump Rules cast members. After all of the drama concerning Tom Sandoval and his seven-month-long affair with Raquel Leviss , it’s safe to say those two are on the outs of the group.

Though production for Season 10 of Pump Rules wrapped a while ago, sources close to production revealed cameras were up and rolling to capture the fallout among the group. “The majority of the cast is expected to gather and film … to share their reactions to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair. Mostly everyone is shook and completely heartbroken for Ariana [Madix] ,” they said.

Ariana , Tom’s ex-girlfriend of almost 10 years, discovered his inappropriate relationship with Raquel , when she stumbled upon a sexual video and texts from her friend on Tom’s phone. It allegedly circulated around the group. Raquel’s legal team sent notices to her cast mates demanding they destroy any video or image they have of their client that’s sexual.

After tons of legal documents and fake apologies , there’s still more. Now, Raquel claims that her ex-bestie, Scheana Shay , punched her in the face after their Watch What Happens Live appearance. It allegedly left her eye bruised.

Page Six reports that in Raquel’s restraining order filed on March 7th, 2023, the reality star alleges Scheana “pushed her against a brick wall,” causing “injury” to her head. Additionally, she claims Scheana “punched” her in the face, leaving her with a black eye.

Court documents allege that Scheana has not apologized to Raquel and is telling their friends that she would “do it again.” Whew. Buckle up, Raquel , because I think you’re in for a long ride. Quite frankly, Scheana isn’t the VPR co-star she should be worried about: it’s Lala Kent I’d keep my eye on. That girl can read with the best of them, and given the pair’s past , this could’ve been the nail in the coffin.

After news of Raquel’s despicable behavior broke, Lala shared an update with fans . “I usually don’t get involved but now I am activated. I am activated as f—k. Now that I have consent from Ariana… blowtorch, gasoline, grenade launcher, it’s all ready,” she said.

Aside from that, Raquel’s restraining order also claims she has “blurred vision” and “swelling” to her left eye.

