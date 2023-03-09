Letters: Respect every person’s dignity

Respect every person’s dignity

Over 25 years ago, my husband led a team to rewrite our church's non-discrimination bylaw. It took some time but we got transgender included because that is what our faith demands: We respect the dignity and worth of every person.

What would you do if your child were depressed and suicidal? Would you work to guide them to happiness?

And do we want the government to tell us what to do, especially if it runs contrary to best practices of experts in the field?

Modeling love and caring will help a lot more than trans people. There's a whole lot of hurt going on with our youth, and we adults need to embrace all children, every last one. No one is disposable.

— Terry Lowman, Ames

Urbandale was wrong to even propose U-Plex

Apparently, like many other voters in Urbandale, I am very disappointed in our City Council and mayor that wasted residents’ time, attention and property tax money proposing a boondoggle project and conducting a special election to “hear” from the people.

Special elections may be appropriate when officials need a decision on a project or proposal that may affect many residents, AND for which they have no other reasonable means of gauging or polling support.

On Tuesday the people resoundingly voted down the frivolous use of up to $43 million for the ill-conceived U-Plex, a showcase building with sorely needed pickleball courts and a walking track. What were they thinking? One can only speculate that the building was really intended to be used for other purposes but officials were not forthcoming with those intentions, thinking they could simply flummox voters into taking on an excessive burden in these times of financial stress on families.

I am proud that the residents of Urbandale stepped out, stepped up and stopped this egregious waste of money.

But stay vigilant, voters: The people who proposed and pushed this excessive project will, without a doubt, try again.

— Kirk Snyder, Urbandale

Little attention to our actual problems

I don’t understand the priorities of the Iowa Legislature.

It seems the issues it deems important center around controlling women, abusing LGBTQ persons, banning books and censoring, punishing the poor for being poor, using public funds for private enterprises, neglecting the financial needs of our public education system, creating and/or reversing dangerous child labor laws, even debating margarine vs. butter in public schools (what about margarine in the private schools, partially funded by public funds?).

I believe the real problems Iowa faces – the vital issues that need to be addressed – include adequate funding for public education, rural health care, repairs for bridges and highways, workforce shortages, and population decline.

These are bipartisan issues. They affect all Iowans. When the first three are addressed with positive outcomes, they will have a positive impact on the issues of workforce shortages and population decline.

— Virginia Gieseke, Des Moines