Today’s deals: DJI drones, $4 smart plugs, memory foam mattresses, $599 Pixel 7, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

There are some fantastic eero 6 mesh router deals available to Prime members right now. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to today’s top deals. Other highlights include discounted DJI drones, top-selling smart plugs for $3.82 each, and $100 off Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro. Plus, there’s a big furniture sale that includes popular memory foam mattresses starting just at $116.99.

In this roundup, we’ll show you all of our favorite deals of the day on Thursday, March 9.







Best Verizon phone deals: Free iPhone 14, free Galaxy S23+, more

Price: Only $3.82 each

You Save: $10.00 (33%)

Buy Now







Best laptop deals in March 2023

Price: $19.99 (50% off)

You Save: $20.00 (50%)

Buy Now







Apple Watch Series 8 is back down to the lowest price ever at Amazon

Price: $469 (reg. $559)

You Save: $90.00 (16%)

Buy Now







Eero 6 mesh WiFi router sale gets you blazing-fast speeds for less

Price: $194.99 (reg. $249)

Buy Now

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY : We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on metal detectors and Target’s best daily deals .

Check out more of today’s top deals below.







Price: $19.99

You Save: $20.00 (50%)

Buy Now







Price: $116.93

You Save: $13.06 (10%)

Buy Now







Price: $99.00

You Save: $60.00 (38%)

Buy Now







Price: $194.99

Buy Now







Price: $469.00

You Save: $90.00 (16%)

Buy Now







Price: $119.99

You Save: $140.00 (54%)

Buy Now







Price: $24.99 with code UP4K23

You Save: $20.00 (40%)

Buy Now







Price: $17.99 ($4.50 each)

You Save: $10.00 (33%)

Buy Now







Price: $399.00

You Save: $80.00 (17%)

Buy Now







Price: $179.00

You Save: $95.99 (35%)

Buy Now







Price: $391.99 ($391.99/Count)

You Save: $158.00 (29%)

Buy Now







Price: $84.99

Buy Now







Price: $367.87

You Save: $591.13 (62%)

Buy Now







Price: $789.00

You Save: $155.99 (17%)

Buy Now







Price: $1,999.97

You Save: $499.03 (20%)

Buy Now







Price: Free Echo Dot

Coupon Code: FREEDOT22

Buy Now







Price: Spend $40, Get $8

Buy Now







Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free

Buy Now







Price: $15.99

Buy Now

The post Today’s deals: DJI drones, $4 smart plugs, memory foam mattresses, $599 Pixel 7, more appeared first on BGR .