Today’s deals: DJI drones, $4 smart plugs, memory foam mattresses, $599 Pixel 7, more
By Maren Estrada,3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.Don't Miss : Visit our expert guide to see this month’s best deals!
There are some fantastic eero 6 mesh router deals available to Prime members right now. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to today’s top deals. Other highlights include discounted DJI drones, top-selling smart plugs for $3.82 each, and $100 off Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro. Plus, there’s a big furniture sale that includes popular memory foam mattresses starting just at $116.99.
In this roundup, we’ll show you all of our favorite deals of the day on Thursday, March 9.
KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro…
Price: Only $3.82 each
You Save: $10.00 (33%)
Buy Now
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Charcoal
Price: $19.99 (50% off)
You Save: $20.00 (50%)
Buy Now
DJI Mini 3 – Lightweight and Foldable Mini Camera Drone with 4K HDR Video, 38-min Flight Time,…
Price: $469 (reg. $559)
You Save: $90.00 (16%)
Buy Now
Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation)
Price: $194.99 (reg. $249)
Buy Now
Today’s top tech deals
- #1 best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google are only $3.82 each thanks to a special Lightning deal at Amazon
- DJI drones are on sale today with prices starting at $469 for the DJI Mini 3, which is normally $559
- There’s a big furniture sale at Amazon that includes Linen Spa memory foam mattresses starting at $116.93 — this mattress has more than 95,000 5-star reviews!
- You can get AirPods Pro for $194.99 and AirPods Pro 2 on sale for 234.95
- Apple’s AirPods 2 are down to $99, the lowest price of 2023 so far
- Amazon’s Echo Dot 3rd-Gen is 50% off at $19.99
- Don’t miss the 10.2-inch iPad while it’s on sale with the deepest discount ever
- There’s a great Fire TV Stick sale with discounts of up to $20 off
- Better yet, eligible customers can save even more on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K with coupon code UP4K23
- Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are $100 off again
- iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals start at just $179 right now
- The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch laptop is 61% off at $375 (reg. $959)
- Pick up a renewed HP 3NU57UT 11.6-inch Chromebook for $84.99 (reg. $250)
- ASUS Vivobook L210 laptop is on sale for $199.99 (reg. $250)
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro is $100 off right now (reg. $1,299)
- The lightning-fast MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is on sale for to $1,999.97 (reg. $2,499)
ONE DAY ONLY : We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on metal detectors and Target’s best daily deals .
Check out more of today’s top deals below.
LINENSPA 8 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress – Twin Mattress – Bed in a Box – Me…
Price: $116.93
You Save: $13.06 (10%)
Buy Now
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24…
Price: $99.00
You Save: $60.00 (38%)
Buy Now
TENSSENX GPS Drone with 4K Camera for Adults, TSRC A6 Foldable RC Quadcopter with Auto Return,…
Price: $119.99
You Save: $140.00 (54%)
Buy Now
Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV
Price: $24.99 with code UP4K23
You Save: $20.00 (40%)
Buy Now
Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) – Silver
Price: $399.00
You Save: $80.00 (17%)
Buy Now
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works…
Price: $179.00
You Save: $95.99 (35%)
Buy Now
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Now Clean By Room With Smart Mapping,…
Price: $391.99 ($391.99/Count)
You Save: $158.00 (29%)
Buy Now
HP Chromebook 11.6 – Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS – 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren…
Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6″ HD Touchscreen, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Proces…
Price: $367.87
You Save: $591.13 (62%)
Buy Now
HP Pavilion 15 Laptop, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD Storage,…
Price: $789.00
You Save: $155.99 (17%)
Buy Now
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS…
Price: $1,999.97
You Save: $499.03 (20%)
Buy Now
Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22
Price: Free Echo Dot
Coupon Code: FREEDOT22
Buy Now
Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit
Price: Spend $40, Get $8
Buy Now
FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100
Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free
Buy Now
Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested
The post Today’s deals: DJI drones, $4 smart plugs, memory foam mattresses, $599 Pixel 7, more appeared first on BGR .
