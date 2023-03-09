Anglea Bassett Springs Forward in Feathered Jumpsuit & Heels at Time’s Women of the Year Gala 2023

Angela Bassett brought spring style to Time’s Women of the Year Gala on March 8. Bassett was among the honorees at the annual event, which celebrates women leaders who use their voices to fight for a more equal world.

Bassett popped in pink as she arrived on the red carpet at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. For the occasion, the Academy Award-winning actress donned a light pink jumpsuit. The piece featured a plunging V-neckline, dramatic feather cuffs, wide-leg pants and was held together by a vibrant pale green belt.

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star elevated her ensemble by accessorizing with dangling flower earrings and a cream Valentino handbag. As for glam, Bassett parted her voluminous, curly hair in the middle and rounded out the look with soft makeup.

The length of her pants didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice. However, it is likely that she tied her outfit together with sharp pointed-toe pumps , open-toe sandals, block heels or towering platforms . Bassett is known for bringing the pizzazz on and off the red carpet. The “9-1-1” alum has an affinity for bold hues, monochrome moments, sophisticated classics and printed pantsuits.

Time magazine’s Women of the Year Gala celebrates its Women of the Year list, which highlights the achievements of women pursuing an equalized world. This year’s second annual event was notably held on International Women’s Day. The Women of the Year honorees include Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett, Phoebe Bridgers, Quinta Brunson, Megan Rapinoe and Ramla Ali.

