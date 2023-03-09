Open in App
Robertson County Source

WEATHER 3-9-10-2023 Cool Rains and Wind

By Clark Shelton,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4MXN_0lD6btY800

More seasonal temperatures and damp and windy will be the theme. An early look ahead at your weekend shows not a total wash out, but we will see much of the same. Next week starts with sunshine and calm winds, but we will be watching for the possibilities of patchy light frost so prepare ahead if you want to protect those plants that have already bloomed.

Today

Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers likely, mainly before 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday

Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN3 days ago
Larry Hughes recalls when a women let Michael Jordan hold her 12-month old baby with a lit cigar - 'She forced her kid into MJ’s hands'
Washington, DC10 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
2 feet of snow expected in parts of the Midwest
Minneapolis, MN19 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy