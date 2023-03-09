Buffalo
Change location
See more from this location?
Buffalo, NY
buffalorising.com
Playwright chat with the writers in advance of BUFFALO QUICKIES | 10-minute play festival, PLUS a check-in with Chris J Handley, Executive Artistic Director at Alleyway Theatre
3 days ago
3 days ago
On this episode of WNY Soundstage, Host Daniel Lendzian speaks with Chris J Handley, executive artistic director of The Alleyway Theatre. The first guest to...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0