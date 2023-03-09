buffalorising.com

Playwright chat with the writers in advance of BUFFALO QUICKIES | 10-minute play festival, PLUS a check-in with Chris J Handley, Executive Artistic Director at Alleyway Theatre 3 days ago

3 days ago

On this episode of WNY Soundstage, Host Daniel Lendzian speaks with Chris J Handley, executive artistic director of The Alleyway Theatre. The first guest to ...