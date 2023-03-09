Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
buffalorising.com

Playwright chat with the writers in advance of BUFFALO QUICKIES | 10-minute play festival, PLUS a check-in with Chris J Handley, Executive Artistic Director at Alleyway Theatre

3 days ago
On this episode of WNY Soundstage, Host Daniel Lendzian speaks with Chris J Handley, executive artistic director of The Alleyway Theatre. The first guest to...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Buffalo, NY newsLocal Buffalo, NY
Two one-man shows in town, “LENNY BRUCE” at JRT through 3/12, EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Shea’s Smith to 3/19.
Getzville, NY16 hours ago
Park Vue Soul Food: A Restaurant for the Community
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Buffalo free tree planting workshop & volunteer tree plantings in April
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Big Reveal: Rehab Plans for 222 Chicago
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Opportunity Knocks: 185-187 Southside Pkwy
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Opportunity Knocks: 6 N Pearl Street
Buffalo, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy