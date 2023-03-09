Open in App
Charleston, SC
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

Cool School Teacher: Ms. Kady Preston

By Octavia Mitchell,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mIlLY_0lD6Wt9Z00

She’s engaging, phenomenal, loving, goes above and beyond, that’s what you will hear when you talk to parents and school leaders about Meeting Street Academy teacher Ms. Kady Preston. She shows up beyond the classroom for her students, families, and school, and forms endearing connections with her students.

First grade teacher Ms. Kady Preston is in her ninth year of teaching, seventh year at Meeting Street Academy in Charleston. The College of Charleston graduate from Pennsylvania has a fun, engaging, and rigorous style of teaching. Ms. Preston says she’s passionate about education, and its ability to open doors for children.

“I wanted to be a teacher because I knew that was my way of changing lives. I am all in for everyone of our students and their families,” said Preston.

“I really believe in the power of social-emotional learning as well as increasing rigor in the classroom; I know my students are destined for greatness because they already have greatness in their bodies, so it’s my job to nurture that, to provide them the education where they can have all the opportunities open to them. I really believe in the power of community.”

She shares an unspoken language with her students, where they shine on each other for encouragement and support. Student Matthew Holmes says, “That means shine. That means we’re giving support to someone.” First grade student Braylen Washington says, “Our
teacher says we need to try our best and never give up. She works very hard on us, and she tries her best to be the greatest teacher in the world.”

Because of the love and confidence Ms. Preston pours upon her students, Braylen believes she can be whatever she wants to be. “Just like Maya Angelou,” says Braylen.

Ms. Preston also serves as a coach for other teachers at the school. She is also an elected member of the Charleston County District 20 Constituent School Board.

“My heart is with our downtown schools and seeing education approve in any capacity, so if I can be a part of that in any way, that’s what I’m going to do. Whether it be on the school board, boards for different charter schools,” Preston says.

Meeting Street Academy principal Shavawn Davis-Milford says that Preston “goes above and beyond for our students and families.” She adds that so many students have incredible relationships with her outside of school and that Preston “represents the school in the most incredible way in the community, and advocates for our students, even beyond Meeting Street, but across the county, as she serves on the school board.”

Another student, DiShone Blake, says, “She’s the greatest teacher in the world.”

Preston says, “We talk a lot about emotions, but at the same time we work hard, we play hard, and we love hard, and it’s not just with our students, we love on our families. I can’t do this job alone. I need our families to be working with me, we’re a team.”

Ms. Preston received her Master’s Degree from Columbia University in New York.

If you would like to nominate a Cool School or educator, send an email to Octavia Mitchell at omitchell@wcbd.com.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Meeting Street Academy’s Kady Preston receives Cool School Teacher Award
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Charleston reverend recognized for service
Charleston, SC1 day ago
City of Charleston Accepting Applications for Mayor’s Youth Commission
Charleston, SC1 day ago
2YH: Female doctors in male-dominated fields challenge stereotypes
Charleston, SC2 days ago
N. Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, CCSD Supt. Don Kennedy meet to discuss future of area schools
North Charleston, SC2 days ago
A Tribute to Thomasena Stokes-Marshall: Long Live the Fruit
Mount Pleasant, SC2 days ago
Taste of Black Charleston is back
Charleston, SC1 day ago
MYSTERY PHOTO: In the spotlight
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Winthrop University Graduate Opens Greek Paraphernalia Store in the Rock Hill Community
Rock Hill, SC3 days ago
CCSD Teacher Compensation Task Force pushing for higher pay
Charleston, SC3 days ago
Festival of Houses and Gardens returning to Charleston
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Recycling schedule changes coming for some Charleston County residents
Mount Pleasant, SC2 days ago
Lowcountry customers pay thousands for pool installations that never began
North Charleston, SC2 days ago
Charleston Southern University to host a workshop for family business owners
North Charleston, SC5 days ago
Sen. Kimpson to resign from SC Senate, joining Biden’s administration
Charleston, SC6 hours ago
Police searching for missing Mt. Pleasant youth
Mount Pleasant, SC9 hours ago
Charleston 9 Memorial to undergo final phase of improvements
Charleston, SC3 days ago
The North Charleston St. Patrick's Day Block Party & Parade to be held on March 11
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
Leaders discuss preserving historic buildings in West Ashley
Charleston, SC4 days ago
Two future Charleston hotels raise concerns for businesses
Charleston, SC3 days ago
‘Turn and Test’: Red Cross advises not just turning the clocks for daylight saving
Charleston, SC11 hours ago
Hundreds of jobs coming to Colleton County amid housing shortage
Walterboro, SC2 days ago
Summerville Town Council approves first reading of DCCO’s annexation request
Summerville, SC2 days ago
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?
Walterboro, SC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy