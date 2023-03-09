Cool School Teacher: Ms. Kady Preston

She’s engaging, phenomenal, loving, goes above and beyond, that’s what you will hear when you talk to parents and school leaders about Meeting Street Academy teacher Ms. Kady Preston. She shows up beyond the classroom for her students, families, and school, and forms endearing connections with her students.

First grade teacher Ms. Kady Preston is in her ninth year of teaching, seventh year at Meeting Street Academy in Charleston. The College of Charleston graduate from Pennsylvania has a fun, engaging, and rigorous style of teaching. Ms. Preston says she’s passionate about education, and its ability to open doors for children.

“I wanted to be a teacher because I knew that was my way of changing lives. I am all in for everyone of our students and their families,” said Preston.

“I really believe in the power of social-emotional learning as well as increasing rigor in the classroom; I know my students are destined for greatness because they already have greatness in their bodies, so it’s my job to nurture that, to provide them the education where they can have all the opportunities open to them. I really believe in the power of community.”

She shares an unspoken language with her students, where they shine on each other for encouragement and support. Student Matthew Holmes says, “That means shine. That means we’re giving support to someone.” First grade student Braylen Washington says, “Our

teacher says we need to try our best and never give up. She works very hard on us, and she tries her best to be the greatest teacher in the world.”

Because of the love and confidence Ms. Preston pours upon her students, Braylen believes she can be whatever she wants to be. “Just like Maya Angelou,” says Braylen.

Ms. Preston also serves as a coach for other teachers at the school. She is also an elected member of the Charleston County District 20 Constituent School Board.

“My heart is with our downtown schools and seeing education approve in any capacity, so if I can be a part of that in any way, that’s what I’m going to do. Whether it be on the school board, boards for different charter schools,” Preston says.

Meeting Street Academy principal Shavawn Davis-Milford says that Preston “goes above and beyond for our students and families.” She adds that so many students have incredible relationships with her outside of school and that Preston “represents the school in the most incredible way in the community, and advocates for our students, even beyond Meeting Street, but across the county, as she serves on the school board.”

Another student, DiShone Blake, says, “She’s the greatest teacher in the world.”

Preston says, “We talk a lot about emotions, but at the same time we work hard, we play hard, and we love hard, and it’s not just with our students, we love on our families. I can’t do this job alone. I need our families to be working with me, we’re a team.”

Ms. Preston received her Master’s Degree from Columbia University in New York.

