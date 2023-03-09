Chatham County Police Department launches new app to connect with, alert public

The Chatham County Police Department has launched an app that will allow users to receive push notifications in emergency situations.

Through the app, the police department will send information about road closures, accidents, missing persons and shelter-in-place orders.

The app can also be used to request extra patrols, file a records request, view crime statistics, connect on social media and view job listings.

“This app is one more way for us to meet the people we serve where they are,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley. “We know many people prefer to access information from their mobile devices, and our app is designed just for that purpose.”

The app, which is compatible with both iPhones and Androids, is available for download now at the App Store, Google Play, or by visiting: www.apexmobile.net/app/chatham-county-police-department.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.