KPVI Newschannel 6

Bail set at $250K for former Nebraska corrections worker accused of sexually abusing inmate By Molly Ashford Omaha World-Herald, 3 days ago

By Molly Ashford Omaha World-Herald, 3 days ago

OMAHA — A former Nebraska corrections employee accused of having an inmate's baby appeared in court for the first time Wednesday. Samantha Cedillo, 31, was ...